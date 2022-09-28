New Healthcare Brand Launches Nationwide

Julie enters the market with FDA-approved emergency contraceptive Levonorgestrel – prioritizing access, transparency and education. With a one-for-one donation program, Julie aims to be the largest donor of emergency contraception in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie, a new healthcare brand, launches this week to support individuals in making educated decisions when preventing pregnancy. Julie is driven by the belief that all individuals deserve easy access to emergency contraception without stigma, fear, or anxiety. The brand believes this shift will help address the roughly 48% of pregnancies in the U.S. that are either mistimed or unwanted.

Julie's fresh approach to emergency contraception is rooted in education and access. Cost is the largest barrier to emergency contraception access so Julie is launching with a one-for-one donation program with the goal of becoming the largest donor of emergency contraception in the U.S.

Julie emergency contraception offers Levonorgestrel 1.5mg, an FDA-approved, progestin-only emergency contraceptive that helps prevent pregnancy by temporarily delaying or stopping ovulation. The pill is neither a form of birth control nor an abortion pill; rather, it helps the body stop a pregnancy before it starts and is most effective when taken within 72 hours after sexual intercourse.

"The conversation surrounding emergency contraception is in need of a revamp. We want to make sure people never feel ashamed or embarrassed, that they understand how their bodies work and all the medicinal solutions available to them," said Julie's Co-founder and President Amanda E/J Morrison, who previous to Julie, co-created Mented Cosmetics, a beauty brand focused on making inclusive beauty products for people of all skin tones. "With Julie, people are getting more than a pill; they're getting the information and support they need to make the best decisions. We want to help our customers live out a better morning after."

Julie, sold over-the-counter, is launching in Walmarts across the U.S. to further its goal of increasing access to emergency contraception. There are more than 4,700 Walmarts in the U.S., immediately making Julie available to nearly all people in every part of the country. Co-founders Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick of skincare brand, Starface, further their mission of writing a better coming of age story for generations to come with Julie.

"Nearly half of all pregnancies in the United States are mistimed or unwanted. With Julie, we aspire to change that statistic by stopping unwanted pregnancy before it starts by increasing access and education surrounding emergency contraception," Schott said.

"Ultimately, we hope we can help shift behaviors," said Bordainick. "There is a lot of miseducation and misconceptions about emergency contraception, and we want to move to a world where people feel comfortable having emergency contraception in their homes so it's a part of a normal, healthy family planning toolkit."

Julie is now available in Walmart and at Walmart.com. It is also available at juliecare.co. Retail price is $42.44.

