Dr. Paul Stumb Leads ACBSP as Chair of the 2022-23 Board of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) www.acbsp.org, the first global accrediting body to accredit business, accounting, and business-related programs at all degree levels, and the first to offer certificate accreditation, is proud to announce Dr. Paul Stumb, President of Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee, as its Chair of the Board of Directors for 2022-23.

Dr. Stumb is a Nashville native who holds a BS from Auburn University, an MS from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, a Master's in Education from Cumberland University, and earned his PhD in Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

"Making the world a better place remains the hallmark of ACBSP Accreditation and I cannot think of a better individual than Dr. Stumb to lead our efforts," said Jeffrey Alderman, ACBSP President/CEO. "Our commitment to continuous improvement and preparing students for the workplace is in great hands."

Dr. Stumb is also a graduate of the Navy War College Strategy and Policy Course and retired from the US Navy Reserves with the rank of Commander. He is the recipient of the Navy Commendation Medal and the National Defense Medal. In addition to his work with ACBSP, he is a member of several professional and honor societies, including sitting on the Boards of VWCH (Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital), CRT (Cumberland Region Tomorrow), CRC (Cumberland River Compact), TICUA (TN Independent Colleges and Universities Association), HERDI (Higher Ed Research and Development Institute), and CFMT (Community Foundation of Middle TN).

"The ACBSP Board of Directors is comprised of an incredibly talented and dedicated group of professionals - all of whom are committed to the mission of the organization and to the tenets of assessment based continuous improvement on which our organization was founded," said Dr. Paul Stumb, Chair, Board of Directors, and President of Cumberland University in Lebanon, TN. "I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this amazing team."

A complete list of the 2022-23 Board of Directors can be found at www.acbsp.org/bod.

