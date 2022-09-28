Circle Brings Crypto Literacy Curriculum to HBCUs with Circle U

The pilot is part of Circle Impact's broader effort to help promote digital financial literacy in underserved and marginalized populations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Converge22, Circle Internet Financial , LLC, launched a pilot initiative for Circle U, a free crypto literacy program helping to promote digital financial literacy and financial well-being. The program is a component of Circle Impact 's digital financial literacy pillar aimed at promoting digital and financial literacy for traditionally underserved populations in an effort to make education around and access to the digital financial revolution more universally accessible. The pilot program rolling out in October 2022 includes students enrolled at several U.S. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

(PRNewsfoto/Circle Internet Financial, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Circle U is a repository of knowledge that provides a comprehensive overview of blockchain-based financial services, and subsequent e-learnings and micro-learnings that tackle timely topics. Featuring seven modules and assessments, the curriculum tackles fundamental concepts including the evolution of money, Bitcoin and blockchain technology, Ethereum and tokenization, layers and interoperability, Web3 and applications, policy and regulation, and a Web3 tutorial. Students who complete the Circle U curriculum and achieve a high benchmark will have access to early opportunities to apply for Circle internships and employment.

"Expanding access to digital financial literacy is a key element of our mission to realize a financial future that is more inclusive than the past," said Mercina Tillemann Perez, VP of Circle Impact at Circle. "Launching Circle U in partnership with these esteemed academic institutions is a step toward helping to provide equitable access to education that can equip students with the necessary knowledge to become sophisticated actors and builders in this industry."

Partnering HBCUs are electing to roll out Circle U as either a mandated or extracurricular part of their Fall 2022 curriculum depending on their existing programming. A wider rollout to more academic institutions and partner organizations is slated for Spring 2023. Interested organizations may inquire about opportunities with Circle U at circle-u@circle.com .

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of value. Learn more at https://circle.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circle Internet Financial, LLC