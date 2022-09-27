Industry Services Co., a Portfolio Company of Osceola Capital, Completes Acquisition of Lonestar Sierra

MOBILE, Ala., Sept 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Services Co. ("ISC"), a leading provider of refractory and industrial maintenance services, announced that it has acquired Lonestar Sierra Industrial Services, a leading provider of refractory maintenance and mechanical services on the West Coast and the Mountain West. This is the fifth acquisition ISC has completed in the past 2 years.

Lonestar Sierra, headquartered in Tehachapi, CA, is a refractory solutions provider specializing in refractory maintenance, demolition, installation, castings and support services. Refractory services is the maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") of industrial kilns and furnaces in manufacturing plants. The company services industrial customers in California, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and other states in the Western US. Lonestar Sierra services a broad range of industries, including cement, lime, power generation and metals.

"The Lonestar team is known for providing the highest quality of service to their loyal and long-term customers. The addition of Lonestar's talented team and sterling reputation establishes a permanent ISC presence on the West Coast and further strengthens our operations in the Western US," said Shawn Hunter, CEO of Industry Services Co.

About Industry Services Co.

Industry Services Co. is a leading provider of industrial maintenance services, including refractory maintenance, plant maintenance, and field tank services. The Company operates out of 20 offices and supports customers in all 50 states, Canada, and the Caribbean. ISC services customers across a diverse range of end markets, including chemicals, pulp & paper, aluminum, steel, cement, coke, lime, precious metals, power generation, petrochemical, iron, mineral processing, and wastewater. Visit www.industrysci.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

