Amendola Communications Named to 2023 Agency Elite Top 100 by PRNEWS

Boutique Healthcare & Health Tech Firm Singled Out for Innovation and Flexibility with Clients

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications announced today that it has been named one of the 100 most innovative PR and communication firms by industry authority PRNEWS.

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates PR, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry’s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Visit www.acmarketingpr.com. (PRNewswire)

In naming Amendola to the 2023 Agency Elite Top 100, PRNEWS cited its recent innovations, including broadening its strong focus on healthcare technology vendors to innovators in life sciences and disease research. PRNEWS also noted that Amendola implemented a flexible business model to work with several clients to help them develop messaging and corporate branding at a significantly expanded level.

"Flexibility and evolution are two words that immediately come to mind when I think about the agencies on this year's list," says Erika Bradbury, Editorial Director, PRNEWS. "The firms this year stood out for their work on the most important issues of today, including DEI initiatives, social impact causes and COVID-19 relief work, as well as their understanding of the importance of being nimble in an always-on media world."

"We're thrilled to be recognized by PRNEWS," said agency Chief Executive Officer Jodi Amendola. "Public relations is an ever-changing industry and we believe continually evolving and expanding our offerings and capabilities is the best way to service our clients."

Amendola has built a loyal customer base among the healthcare, health IT and life sciences industries by delivering significant, measurable results for healthcare, healthcare tech and pharma-focused organizations, many of whose leaders have hired us at successive companies. To see other awards Amendola has won and to learn more about the agency, click here.

About Amendola

