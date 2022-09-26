XLMedia Unveils Brand Refresh

The global performance publisher reveals a new corporate brand amidst tremendous growth in North America

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XLMedia PLC (AIM: XLM) the global digital performance publisher, today unveils a brand refresh to build a new look that matches XLMedia's culture and expanded presence in North America. Over the last three years, the company has seen tremendous growth from its Untied States sports vertical now accounting for 68% of the Group's revenue.

XLMedia launches this rebrand as the company experiences a number of exciting changes. In the last year, the company brought in its new CEO David King, hired new executives to tackle new verticals, made technological innovations, and made significant inroads into the North American market. The company's new branding signals the new culture to match the new XLMedia and a corporate brand to match the premium media brands the company publishes.

"This exciting new refresh will emphasize a more modern brand. Across our portfolio, we prioritize building premium branded assets defined as audience-first brands that are meaningful, distinct and prized by the audiences they reach. It's a pillar of our strategy and we are extending this to the corporate brand," said Elizabeth Carter, VP of Marketing and Communications at XLMedia. "We identified key creative attributes across our expanding sports footprint and wanted an identity to match. XLMedia is solid, muscular, dynamic, and vibrant."

"The headline typeface, Big Shoulders, is bold, graphic and assertive, while Nunito Sans is clean, contemporary and ultimately functional," said Taylor Quist, XLMedia's Head of Global Brand Strategy. "When combined, our new brand typefaces express a combination of style and substance."

XLMedia has acquired several US-based brands including CBWG in December 2020, Sports Betting Dime in March 2021, and Saturday Football Inc. in September 2021. In addition to successful acquisitions in new regulated markets, the signing of new media partnership agreements with major US brands including Cleveland.com helped fuel the company's growth.

"Our reset from the past two years is largely complete and now is the time to focus on building a new culture to match the new XLMedia. That means seeing the change as well as living it – both internally and in the market," said David King, CEO of XLMedia. "We want to introduce the market to the new XLMedia and that means investing in our corporate presence."

About XLMedia:

XLMedia (AIM: XLM) is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

