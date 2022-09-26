Legrand's Infinium acclAIM Cabling Solution Receives Highest Recognition by 2022 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

Infinium acclAIM redefines cable connectivity by replacing pre-terminated cassette-based connectors with direct connections enabling significantly simplified install, the lowest optical loss and lower costs



WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, announced today that its first-of-kind Infinium acclAIM cabling solution has been recognized by the 2022 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards as a Platinum honoree – the highest level of recognition. The Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards are judged by an esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community.

"On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Legrand on its Platinum level honoree status," said Cabling Installation & Maintenance Chief Editor, Patrick McLaughlin. "This competitive program allows Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs impacting the industry."

Legrand's Infinium acclAIM redefines cable connectivity by replacing pre-terminated cassette-based connectors with direct connections that enable significantly simplified installation, the lowest optical loss, and lower costs. The solution simplifies and redefines fiber cable connectivity with 40% faster installations that take 60% less time to undo, making it easy to evolve cabling configurations. The inspired simplicity of its design maximizes optical headroom and improves density by enabling acclAIM connectors to mate directly to an array of 2-fiber duplex MDC patch cords through the acclAIM Conversion Adapter Panel. This simple, yet robust design makes acclAIM a sustainable building asset that will transform mission-critical spaces for decades to come.

"To put it simply, our Infinium acclAIM cabling solution took an antiquated, inefficient and messy way of connecting or mating cables within the data center, and reimagined that connection to be simpler, smaller, more intuitive, better performing and easier to use," comments Kristen Poulos, VP/General Manager at Legrand Data Infrastructure. "This reimagining has had profound impacts on our customers' efficiencies and bottom line. Infinium acclAIM is now being used by some of the most innovative and progressive data center organizations in the world. We're reducing costs as well as improving efficiency and performance. Our Infinium acclAIM product is a true market disruptor, and we are honored to be recognized by Cabling Installation & Maintenance."

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

