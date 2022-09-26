LATAM's newest PropTech company Naya Homes raises $5M seed round to empower property owners to maximize the profitability of their real estate through short-term rentals

LATAM's newest PropTech company Naya Homes raises $5M seed round to empower property owners to maximize the profitability of their real estate through short-term rentals

The vacation and short-term rental platform will use the funding to continue its growth throughout Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naya Homes, LATAM's newest PropTech company specializing in vacation and short-term rental management, has raised a $5-million seed round that will fuel its growth throughout Mexico. With its core focus on creating value for real estate investors and homeowners, the company leverages its robust technology stack to help owners maximize the profitability of their properties, minimize their operational stress and provide them with greater visibility into real-time financial performance.

Naya Homes team (PRNewswire)

The round was led by Flybridge Capital Partners with participation from Primary Venture Partners, Clocktower Technology Ventures, K50 Ventures, Carao Ventures, Trip Ventures, Colibrí Equity Ventures, Derive Ventures, in addition to several former executives from Uber's Latin America team. This funding follows a $600-thousand pre-seed led by Primary Venture Partners in March 2022.

"We believe Naya can deliver incredible value to numerous stakeholders across the residential real estate value chain at scale," says Jeff Bussgang, Partner at Flybridge Capital Partners. "Naya's founding team is incredibly well-positioned, having on-the-ground experience managing operationally intensive businesses in LATAM, ranging from Uber to Sonder."

Founding Team:

Humberto Pacheco . Humberto was a Regional General Manager at Uber Latin America. Later, he launched and ran operations at CloudKitchens in Latin America . Humberto was a Regional General Manager at Uber Latin America. Later, he launched and ran operations at CloudKitchens in

Roberto Fernández del Castillo . Roberto was a General Manager and Head of Shared Rides at Uber Latin America before launching Sonder in Mexico as its first Country General Manager and running Operations for Conekta ( Mexico's first FinTech startup) . Roberto was a General Manager and Head of Shared Rides at Uber Latin America before launching Sonder inas its first Country General Manager and running Operations for Conekta (first FinTech startup)

Iacopo Santini . Iacopo started his career at Bain Capital, where he covered private debt solutions, before working at Primary Venture Partners in New York City . Iacopo started his career at Bain Capital, where he covered private debt solutions, before working at Primary Venture Partners in

Relative to LatAm incumbents who execute master leases on larger buildings, Naya Homes is an asset-light operator leveraging its funding to maximize profitability for all types of properties— from individual apartments to vacation villas — through innovative technology solutions.

"At Naya Homes, we're focused on maximizing returns for real estate investors and homeowners. By removing operating complexity and providing enhanced visibility into financial performance, we will drive tremendous value to owners in destinations across Latin America. Long term, we will leverage our data to unleash the potential of this asset class in the region with other products and services that will enrich the owner experience," states Humberto Pacheco, Naya Homes Co-founder and CEO.

Naya Homes began operations in Puerto Vallarta in August and will launch in Mexico City with a 15-unit building in Polanco in September.

About Naya Homes

Naya Homes is a Mexico City-based vacation and short-term rental management company using advanced technology and data science to maximize returns for property owners. The PropTech partners with a range of individual second home or investment owners, to real estate developers and investment groups across Mexico and broader Latin America. Naya Homes offers both full-service operations services and low-touch revenue management.

About Flybridge Capital Partners

Flybridge is a seed-stage venture capital firm based in Boston and New York City investing in entrepreneurs across a range of sectors who share our vision for leveraging the power of community. With over $1 billion under management across six seed funds and nine network funds, portfolio companies include BetterCloud, BitSight, Bowery, Chief, Codecademy (acq: SKILL), FalconX, Firebase (acq: GOOG), Habi, Infracommerce (BVMF: IFCM3), MadeiraMadeira, MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Open English, Plastiq, and Splice.

About Primary Venture Partners

Primary is a premier seed-stage VC firm in New York City—backing companies like Alloy, Chief, Flock, K Health, Latch, Realm, Slice, and many more. It employs a deeper staff of portfolio support leaders than any other early-stage firm, and also maintains several deep networks of talent and advisors throughout the local startup ecosystem. Since launching in 2015, Primary has come to manage more than $525 million in assets and has seen eight of its first 35 investments achieve unicorn status. Cofounders Ben Sun and Brad Svrluga have been recognized on the Forbes Midas List and Insider's Seed 100.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naya Homes