DipJar Releases Data on Q2 2022 Giving Trends

Fifty percent year-over-year increase in contributions demonstrates Americans' generosity

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DipJar, a giving technology platform, today released details on giving trends for Q2, 2022. The numbers are based on 123,895 transactions (aka "dips"), contributing to more than $1.13M to over 3,400 organizations across the country. For the year-to-date, DipJar has helped nonprofits raise $3.04M, a 49% increase as compared with the first half of 2021.

The top categories for Q2 2022 included socially-focused organizations, which received more than $200K in donations; faith-based groups, which received more than $160K; and food-related charities, which received approximately $120K. Organizations in the South, once again, received the most contributions via DipJar, more than $600K. The results of these leading categories - as compared with Q1 2022 - are illustrated in the chart below.

Category Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Change Socially-focused 88,000 207,000 +135 % Food-related 142,000 117,000 -17 % Faith-based 75,000 160,000 +113 %

"We're pleased to be able to offer additional and ongoing insights into the giving behavior seen among the DipJar community," said Chris Selland, the company's CEO. "We're very pleased to see events and in-person fundraising coming back, as it is such a critical channel for so many non-profits."

Successful DipJar customers can be found in every corner of the country. A few recent examples include the Utah Pride Center , the Humane Society of SW Michigan , and the Providence Public Library . Very different regions, very different missions, but all benefiting from the easy-to-use DipJar technology.

2022 Aggregate Donations by Region and Quarter

Region January February March April May June Northeast $17,000 $17,000 $55,000 $47,000 $61,000 $84,000 South $77,000 $93,000 $124,000 $118,000 $106,000 $94,000 Midwest $16,000 $14,000 $34,000 $37,000 $56,000 $55,000 West $37,000 $37,000 $34,000 $59,000 $51,000 $58,000

"The numbers continue to tell a fascinating story," said Selland, "one that points to the generosity of the public, and also one that provides a glimpse at the types of causes and charities that attract different levels of support."

DipJar is changing the fundraising game with a connected, cashless donation jar and an integrated payments platform that enables joyful, engaging, and frictionless giving. With DipJar, organizations of any size can collect donations anywhere and "Create More Giving Moments."

Learn more at www.dipjar.com.

