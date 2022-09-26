Belle Haven Investments CIO Invests in Sub-Advised Transamerica Funds

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments, a boutique fixed income manager with $15 billion under management, announced that Matt Dalton, CEO & CIO, has deployed additional personal investments into the Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund (TIMUX) and the Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund (THYIX). Matt Dalton is currently one of the Portfolio Managers for each Fund. Mr. Dalton added capital to both Funds in February and May of 2022 as well.

"Buy when painful," is rhetoric that Matt Dalton often echoes.

Matt Dalton has worked exclusively in the fixed income asset class since 1985. He joined Belle Haven Investments in 1996 and assumed his current position as CEO & CIO in 2002, utilizing his years of experience in the institutional muni market to launch and guide the firm in the direction of investment management. As the lead portfolio manager for all of Belle Haven's strategies, Matt has helped the Firm earn recognition and awards from both Lipper and PSN Top Guns. Matt was named the top portfolio manager in the United States by Citywire for his management of the Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund for the period of 9/30/2014 – 9/30/2019.

The Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund is sub-advised by Belle Haven Investments and has over $1.7 Billion in AUM as of 8/31/2022. Matt Dalton, Cara Grealy and Max Christiana are the Portfolio Managers. The Fund is actively managed and seeks to maximize total return through a combination of current income that is exempt from federal income tax and capital appreciation.

The Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund is sub-advised by Belle Haven Investments and has over $150 Million in AUM as of 8/31/2022. Matt Dalton and Max Christiana are the Portfolio Managers. The Fund is actively managed and looks to identify inefficiencies in the municipal bond market with the goal of maximizing total return by investing primarily in medium-to-lower grade fixed income securities.

Belle Haven Investments is an independent, employee-owned money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. The Firm also serves as a sub-adviser on the Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund and the Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund. Belle Haven has been managing portfolios since 2002. The Firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus in one asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com.

There may be less public information available on municipal fixed income securities than found on public corporations. Municipal bonds may be less liquid than corporate bonds. A portion of the income may be taxable by state or local taxing authorities. Municipal bond holders may also be subject to capital gains taxes and interest income may be subject to alternative minimum tax. Bonds are subject to credit, interest rate inflation risks. In addition, bonds incur ongoing fees and expenses.

An investment in a portfolio involves various risks, including the risk that an investor can lose money. While the Manager strives to attain the investment objective of the strategy through research and portfolio management skills, there is no guarantee of successful performance, that the objective can be reached or that a positive return can be achieved. Past performance is no guarantee of future results

Awards and recognition referenced in this material are produced by firms other than Belle Haven and may relate to strategies or managed products other than those featured in this piece. Criteria used to determine these awards may vary depending on the organization presenting the award; a list of such criteria can be obtained by emailing service@bellehaven.com.

