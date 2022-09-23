Vantage wins three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, has received three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail, organised by Holiston Media.

Vantage was recognised in three categories including the "Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform/App – Global", "Best Forex Trade Execution – Global", and "Most Trusted Forex Broker – Asia".

The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail is in its fifth edition, and honours businesses that use cutting-edge technology, offer low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs, and world-class customer service for retail traders.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, says "We are honoured to receive these awards at The Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail. Vantage went through a massive shift since our rebranding exercise last year, and these awards are an affirmation of the direction we have taken as a business."

"This is a celebration of the sheer hard work and determination of our team at Vantage, who have made Vantage what it is today. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our clients who have supported us through the years, and who remain our biggest motivation to keep doing better."

Lian Jie, Vantage's Assistant App Marketing Director, says, "This is the fourth award garnered by our Vantage App team, and is a testament to the hours of development they have undertaken to make our app more powerful and intuitive than ever before."

Since its rebrand, Vantage has received a number of industry recognised awards, including "Best in CFD trading 2022" at the European – Global & Finance Awards 2022, "Best Broker Australia", "Best Customer Support Australia", and "Best Mobile Trading App" at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

