Stardog Joins Databricks Partner Connect

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog , the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced it had joined Databricks Partner Connect , which lets Databricks customers integrate with select partners directly from within their Databricks workspace. Stardog is the first Databricks partner to deliver a knowledge-graph-powered semantic layer. Now with just a few clicks, data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists can model, explore, access, and infer new insights for analytics, AI, and data fabric needs — a seamless end-to-end user experience without the burden of moving or copying data.

Together, Stardog's availability on Databricks Partner Connect enables joint customers to:

Easily define and reuse relevant business concepts and relationships as a semantic data model meaningful to multiple use cases.

Link and query data in and outside of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to provide just-in-time cross-domain analytics for richer insights.

Ask and answer questions across a diverse set of connected data domains to fuel new business insights without the need for specialized skills.

"Data-driven enterprises are increasingly looking to build more context around their data and deliver a flexible semantic layer on top of their Databricks Lakehouse," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph offers a rich semantic layer that complements and enriches a customer's lakehouse and we are excited to partner with them to bring these capabilities to Databricks Partner Connect."

A commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study concluded that a composite organization using Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform realized a 320 percent return on investment over three years driven by $3.8 million in improved productivity of data scientists and engineers from faster analytics development, $2.6 million in infrastructure savings from avoided copying and moving data, and $2.4 million in incremental profits from enhanced quantity, quality, and speed of insights.

"Our mission at Stardog is to help companies unite their data to unleash insight faster than ever before," said Kendall Clark, Founder and CEO at Stardog. "Databricks Partner Connect enables Stardog to deliver a seamless experience for Databricks customers to quickly add a semantic layer to their lakehouse, unlock insights in their data, and discover more value-impacting analytics use cases."

About Stardog

Stardog is the ultimate semantic data layer to get better insight faster. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Schneider Electric, and NASA rely on the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source. Learn more at stardog.com.

