Universal Technical Institute Earns "Excellence in Community Service" Award from Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges

Organization recognized for encouraging high school girls to pursue STEM education and careers

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has been recognized for inspiring high school girls to consider technical training and a skilled trades career by its accrediting body. The Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) presented the "Excellence in Community Service" award to UTI representatives at the ACCSC's annual Professional Development Conference on September 20th. The award recognizes the scope and impact of a school's contributions, as well as the school's commitment to its community.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

Over the last year, eight UTI campuses hosted a Women in STEM Skilled Trades Conference with IGNITE Worldwide, inviting students from around the region to attend. The conferences featured panel discussions with successful women paving the way in the transportation industries, and more than 1,000 high school girls participated. They were also treated to interactive tours featuring fabrication, engine teardown and other demonstrations. Additionally, UTI held a virtual conference for interested girls unable to attend an on-campus event.

"Through the Excellence in Community Service award, ACCSC is delighted to recognize Universal Technical Institute's contributions to the communities in which the schools serve," said Karen R. Marcinski, director of commission affairs for ACCSC. "Through this collaborative effort to introduce girls to STEM, the schools touched the personal lives of school personnel, students, and community members."

UTI-Rancho Cucamonga Campus President Migdalia Vazquez and NASCAR Technical Institute Campus President Jennifer Bergeron accepted the award on behalf of UTI.

"It's been an honor to work alongside IGNITE Worldwide to help fulfill their mission of achieving gender equity in STEM education and careers," said Bergeron. "When we hosted local high school girls on our campus last fall, we watched their faces light up when they heard from women leading and growing their careers in the automotive and motorsports industries, and the students gave us a lot of positive feedback about their experience. We wanted to drive home the message that we cannot accept gender stereotypes that limit girls' participation in STEM education in high school and beyond, because they should have access to in-demand and stable jobs in high-tech trade careers."

ACCSC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the designated accrediting body for more than 650 post-secondary, trade and technical schools that serve more than 150,000 students nationwide in a variety of vocational programs each year. 13 UTI and MIAT campuses across the country have been recognized by the ACCSC since 2014.

UTI is planning several more Women in STEM conferences at its campuses nationwide in early 2023.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 16 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and on Twitter @news_UTI.

About ACCSC:

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to supporting and enhancing the student educational experience at accredited member institutions, facilitating meaningful workforce development opportunities, and bridging the growing skills gap in the United States. More information on ACCSC is available online at www.accsc.org, @ACCSCAccredits, and facebook.com/accscaccreditation.

About IGNITE Worldwide:

IGNITE Worldwide is a nationally-recognized leader in promoting gender equity in STEM. IGNITE works directly with educators to connect girls* with STEM opportunities during the school day. Their award-winning Program offers a variety of interactive events featuring STEM professionals who represent participating students. This school-based, scalable model promotes accessibility among schools nationwide, allowing any educator to provide in-person or virtual IGNITE Programming to eligible students. By inspiring engagement in STEM classes and clubs and reaching students from under-resourced communities who may not otherwise have access to these opportunities, IGNITE encourages greater gender diversity in STEM education and careers. IGNITE Worldwide is recognized as a national best practice program and has been acclaimed by the U.S. State Department as an international model. *IGNITE Worldwide serves girls, young women, nonbinary, transgender, agender, and genderqueer students. More information about IGNITE Worldwide is available online at www.igniteworldwide.org, @IGNITEworldwide, and facebook.com/IGNITEworldwide.

