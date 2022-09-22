Senstar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Business Highlights (all comparisons are for Q2 2022 versus Q2 2021):
- Second quarter revenue was $9.1 million compared with $10.1 million.
- Cost of goods sold and operating expenses increased primarily due to the absence of Canadian subsidies that the Company received in Q2 2021 and the global increase in material costs.
- Net income from continuing operations was $0.4 million compared to $0.7 million.
- EBITDA was $0.5 million compared with $2.5 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $17.9 million, or $0.77 per share, and zero debt as of June 30, 2022.
Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "To date in 2022, we have closed several large projects in our key verticals. Due to a number of factors, new business is taking longer to close, particularly in the U.S., where many projects are tied to federal funding. As a result, second-quarter revenue declined by 10% to $9.1 million. Importantly, we have not lost business, and we continue to expect awards in our favor in the coming months. Subsidies received in the second quarter of 2021 from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program of approximately $0.6 million expired in the third quarter of 2021 and made for a challenging year-over-year comparison of cost of goods sold and operating expenses. Additionally, cost of goods sold were impacted by higher prices, despite our mitigating some of the increase by raising prices. We expect a more normalized run rate of expenses going forward.
"For the remainder of 2022, our pipeline is robust with several large orders in the process of closing, and we continue to win significant contracts in the energy vertical, as well as critical infrastructure and logistics," continued Mr. Sharon. "EMEA and APAC are strong regions where we have closed new business in critical infrastructure, energy, and logistics. New solutions like our Sensor Fusion Engine and FiberPatrol sensor detection are gaining industry attention and will be future growth drivers on top of new products that will be launched in the next few months. We see good business momentum for the remainder of 2022 and anticipate improved gross and EBITDA margins in the remainder of 2022."
Second Quarter 2022 Results Summary
Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.1 million, a decrease of 9.7% compared with $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter gross profit was $5.5 million, or 60.0% of revenue, compared with $7.1 million, or 69.8% of revenue. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to our receipt of subsidies from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program in the second quarter of 2021, a portion of which was allocated to cost of goods sold. These funds were not distributed in 2022. Gross margin was also impacted by higher costs and a shift in the mix of products sold during the quarter.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $5.4 million, an increase of 11.2% compared to the prior year's second quarter operating expenses of $4.8 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to the termination of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program in 2021, which program provided subsidies, a portion of which was allocated to operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021, as well as an increase in travel and sales-related expenses compared to the 2021 period.
Operating income was $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Financial expense was $0.1 million compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Income from continuing operations was $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share versus $11.8 million, or $0.51 per share in the second quarter of last year. Net income in the 2021 period includes net income from discontinued operations of $11.1 million.
EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter was $0.5 million versus $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2022, were $17.9 million, or $0.77 per share, compared with $26.4 million, or $1.13 per share, at December 31, 2021. The decline in cash and cash equivalents reflects the significant reduction in other accounts payable and accrued expenses and increased inventories and accounts receivable.
Earnings Conference Call Information:
To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers. The call will begin promptly at 10:00 am Eastern Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time; 3:00 pm UK Time. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13732521.
Participant Dial-in Numbers: Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779
Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247
UK Toll Free: 0 800 756 3429
The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1566615&tp_key=58db4bf17a.
Replay Dial-in Numbers: Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13732521
A replay of the call will be available on September 22, 2022, after 1:00 pm Eastern time through October 6, 2022, at 11:59 pm Eastern time, and available on the Senstar Technologies website at https://senstartechnologies.com/earnings-calls/.
About Senstar Technologies
With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , corrections, and energy markets.
For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents the Non-GAAP presentation of EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, a GAAP measure. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.
For more information:
Senstar Technologies:
Doron Kerbel, Adv.
V.P. General Counsel & Company Secretary
Tel: +972-74-794-5200
IR Contact:
Kim Rogers
Managing Director
Hayden IR
+1 541-904-5075
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)
Three Months
Ended June 30,
Six Months
Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Revenue
9,124
10,102
(6)
15,909
16,642
(4)
Cost of revenue
3,649
3,047
25
5,967
5,525
8
Gross profit
5,475
7,055
(21)
9,942
11,117
(11)
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
1,087
976
13
2,182
1,983
10
Selling and marketing
2,220
2,448
35
4,519
4,581
(1)
General and administrative
2,061
1,405
11
3,806
3,008
27
Total operating expenses
5,368
4,829
22
10,507
9,572
10
Operating income (loss)
107
2,226
(565)
1,545
Financial expenses, net
(109)
(222)
(348)
(203)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2)
2,004
(913)
1,342
Income tax benefits (taxes on income)
430
(1,335)
244
(1,405)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
428
669
(669)
(63)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net
(264)
11,119
(264)
9,882
Net income (loss)
164
11,788
(933)
9,819
Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling
-
(21)
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders
164
11,809
(933)
9,819
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from
$0.02
$0.03
($0.03)
$0.00
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from
($0.01)
$0.48
($0.01)
$0.42
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
$0.01
$0.51
($0.04)
$0.42
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
23,309,987
23,163,985
23,305,981
23,163,985
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
23,309,987
23,163,985
23,305,981
23,163,985
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)
Three Months
Ended June 30,
Six Months
Ended June 30,,
2022
%
2021
%
2022
%
2021
%
Gross margin
60.0
69.8
62.5
66.8
Research and development, net as a % of revenues
11.9
9.7
13.7
11.9
Selling and marketing as a % of revenues
24.3
24.2
28.4
27.5
General and administrative as a % of revenues
22.6
13.9
23.9
18.1
Operating margin
1.2
22.0
-
9.3
Net margin from continuing operations
4.7
6.6
-
-
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATION TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
Three Months
Ended June 30,
Six Months
Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations
428
669
(669)
(63)
Less:
Financial (expenses), net
(109)
(222)
(348)
(203)
Income tax benefits (taxes on income)
430
(1,335)
244
(1,405)
Depreciation and amortization
(353)
(316)
(761)
(628)
EBITDA from continuing operations
460
2,542
196
2,173
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$17,939
$26,397
Restricted cash and deposits
5
6
Trade receivables, net
9,923
7,723
Unbilled accounts receivable
8
26
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
2,270
2,010
Inventories
7,321
5,751
Total current assets
37,466
41,913
Long term ASSETS:
Deferred tax assets
491
502
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,045
1,228
Total long-term assets
1,536
1,730
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
1,867
2,109
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
1,650
2,186
GOODWILL
11,249
11,449
Total assets
$53,768
$59,387
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$2,738
$2,710
Customer advances
263
390
Deferred revenues
2,458
2,704
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
10,083
13,203
Short-term operating lease liabilities
246
276
Total current liabilities
15,788
19,283
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
1,461
1,690
Deferred tax liabilities
807
899
Accrued severance pay
465
523
Long-term operating lease liabilities
816
969
Other long-term liabilities
243
266
Total long-term liabilities
3,792
4,347
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -
Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021;
6,799
6,796
Additional paid-in capital
30,468
30,394
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
431
1,222
Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements)
9,765
9,687
Accumulated deficit
(13,275)
(12,342)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
34,188
35,757
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$53,768
$59,387
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713105/Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg
View original content:
SOURCE Senstar Technologies Ltd.