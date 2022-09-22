PizzaForno Becomes First-to-Market in New Orleans with Three New Automated Pizzerias and More to Come

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Concept Expands to University of New Orleans, LSU Medical Center, and New Orleans VA Medical Center

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, one of North America's only automated pizzerias that bakes artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes, has announced its expansion to New Orleans with fully-operational locations at University of New Orleans (2101 Leon C Simon Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122), LSU Medical Center (433 Bolivar St 3rd Floor Nola, LA 70112), and New Orleans VA Medical Center (2400 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119).

Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary brand with exclusive distribution rights offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with top quality ingredients.

With their first grand opening event set for Thursday, September 29th on the campus of University of New Orleans, serial entrepreneurs Miller Engelhardt, Andrew Herrington, and Robert Laurent will be expanding development across the South, and will be seeking spirited entrepreneurs looking to build their portfolios and add on a substantial income to their existing businesses.

"PizzaForno units are designed to fit perfectly in prime high-foot traffic areas, maximizing use of space with only 65 square feet and zero on-site labor," stated master licensee, Miller Engelhardt. "As we continue to bring the future of pizza to New Orleans and expand across the state of Louisiana, potential licensees now have the chance to be one of the first to break into the registered U.S. markets."

Kicking off the 'Pizza with a Purpose' initiative in New Orleans, the local entrepreneurs will donate a percentage of sales one day a week, from each location indefinitely, to Team Fleur de Que and Hogs for The Cause, an organization that works with hospitals nationwide to create partnerships, funds and housing to mitigate financial burdens for all pediatric brain cancer diagnoses. All three of the licensees have been on the fundraising Team Fleur de Que for the last 8 years. As Herrington's nephew passed away last year from pediatric brain cancer, Hogs for the Cause has special significance for the three founders.

'Pizza with a Purpose,' is the foundation for how PizzaForno selects licensees to join in on the development of their "Pizzaruption." In addition to staying focused on purpose driven initiatives, they work with each of their local owners to identify opportunities to help support non-profit organizations within their community.

PizzaForno not only offers a high ROI but has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs, limited waste and gives the option for licensees to scale quickly. Unlike most on-the-go pizza options loaded with added preservatives, PizzaForno has selected healthy, natural ingredients to deliver on quality and consistency to scale the business.

As volume demands, each unit can hold up to 70 fully prepared pre-boxed pizzas made fresh in the U.S. and replenished frequently. As soon as the customer selects their preferred menu item, the state-of-the-art oven gives the customer the option to Take-n-Bake or bake the 12" premium artisan pizza in under three minutes.

"Not only does the pizza taste great, but it comes with a healthy crust made from a pinsa flour-amaranth, rice, and a spelt combination. It also has 14 grams of protein," said Engelhardt.

Now fully-operational on a total of 4 college campuses in the United States, PizzaForno is catching the eyes of investors who want to be a part of disrupting the pizza industry as we know it. "Taking QSR to the next level, there is endless growth potential with public access points in heavy pedestrian areas and private units in dorms, hospitals, and apartment complexes," stated Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL , PizzaForno has built their brand on a proven machine with already 2,000 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has 51 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 15 U.S. locations already established in Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/ . To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/ .

