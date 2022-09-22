PEPSI® DELIVERS THE ULTIMATE S'MORES HACK WITH NEW LIMITED BATCH OF S'MORES-INSPIRED FLAVORS, GIVING FANS A CHANCE TO MIX, MATCH AND DRINK THEIR FAVORITE TREAT

On the Last Day of Summer, Lucky Fans Can Win the Collectible Trio of Mini-Can Pepsi Flavors—Graham Cracker, Toasty Marshmallow and Chocolate—by Sharing How They S'more

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once a treat typically confined to summer campfires, s'mores have become a cultural phenomenon. With the sweet taste of gooey marshmallows and rich layers of decadent chocolate, all placed in between crunchy graham crackers, Americans can't get enough of the indulgent treat, so much so that demand for the classic dessert has cemented s'mores as a top food trend in 20221. For those who refuse to miss an opportunity to satisfy their s'mores cravings, Pepsi is launching the Pepsi S'mores Collection on the last day of summer—now fans can enjoy their favorite DIY dessert anytime, even when summer ends.

The Pepsi S'mores Collection features three distinct flavors all packed into individual 7.5 oz Pepsi mini cans to encourage mixing and matching your way to the perfect combo, served in a cold glass:

Toasty Marshmallow is an entirely new Pepsi concoction, taking a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.

Graham Cracker is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile.

Chocolate contains dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor.

Pepsi and s'mores fans alike must act quickly to be one of 2,000 lucky winners. Starting today, fans can share an image or description of how they s'more on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes and follow @Pepsi for a chance to win a set of the limited-edition Pepsi S'mores Collection2.

"S'mores is one of the most unapologetically delicious treats that everyone likes to enjoy in a different way. So, on the last day of summer, we at Pepsi are thrilled to introduce an entirely new way to s'more with our Pepsi S'mores Collection," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "This newest drop allows fans to construct their own s'mores to their liking – with the perfect amounts of graham, marshmallow, and chocolate – in a deliciously indulgent drink without any of the mess. We can't wait for fans to try it."

While there is no wrong way to s'more, there are certainly some favorite methods! S'mores aficionados can use the recipes below to fully optimize their Pepsi S'mores Collection experience based on the preferred flavor profile – try your favorite or concoct your own!

The Classic – Everyone's favorite for a reason! Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Start with a cold glass, add 1/3 Graham Cracker, 1/3 Chocolate and 1/3 Toasty Marshmallow.

Marshmallow (is for) Lovers – If you find yourself standing over the fire with three, even four marshmallows on one stick, this recipe is for you. The extra layers of toasty marshmallows feel like a decadent sweet cloud hitting your tastebuds! Start with a cold glass, add 1/2 Toasty Marshmallow, 1/4 Graham Cracker and 1/4 Chocolate.

For the Graham – Often overlooked but always reliable, the graham cracker is more than a vehicle for chocolate and marshmallow—the notes of honey and cinnamon create the staple ingredient in any s'more creation. Start with a cold glass, add 1/2 Graham Cracker base, 1/4 Chocolate, 1/4 Toasty Marshmallow and top with an extra splash of Graham Cracker.

The Chocolate Connoisseur – For those who enjoy indulging in a rich, gooey tasting s'more, pour some chocolate… and then pour some more! Sit back and revel in all that chocolaty goodness, marveling at this chocolaty s'more creation. Start with a cold glass, add 2/3 Chocolate, 1/3 Toasty Marshmallow and a splash of Graham Cracker.

The Pepsi S'mores Collection comes on the heels of several of the Pepsi brand's unique and indulgent flavor innovations including Maple Syrup Cola, PEPSI X PEEPS, Pepsi Apple Pie, and Pepsi x Cracker Jack, to name a few. The Pepsi S'mores Collection is available in uniquely designed 7.5 oz mini cans.

