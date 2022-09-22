GoFormz Named the Number One Mobile Forms Automation Software

GoFormz dominates G2 Fall Reports for mobile forms automation – from ranking number 1 in overall solution category to number 1 in customer satisfaction

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz ( www.goformz.com ), the leading mobile forms and data capture platform, today announced that it has been awarded the highest recognition and awards in the mobile forms automation category on G2. The world's leading peer-to-peer software review site, G2, awards quarterly awards based on customer feedback. GoFormz was not only recognized for the second straight quarter as the number 1 mid-market mobile forms automation software, but also named as the top overall mobile forms solution and earned the highest customer satisfaction score.

GoFormz customers use the award winning digital forms platform to fill out forms on phones, tablets, and desktop computers. They digitize existing forms and documents to create interactive forms to collect, centralize, and move data more quickly and efficiently. GoFormz allows teams to enter information within digital forms that look exactly like their existing paper documents, and instantly submit completed forms from their mobile devices. Similarly, customers can fill out digital forms online, or send links to forms for people to fill out.

"GoFormz empowers teams around the world, across various industries, to seamlessly implement a digital forms and documents solution that significantly improves their business operations," said Rob Brewster, CEO of GoFormz. "Receiving this recognition from G2 and our customers is wonderful validation that GoFormz is an invaluable resource for the modern workplace. I am especially proud of our top customer satisfaction ranking - the team here at GoFormz embraces a customer-first philosophy, and this is a great reflection of that from the marketplace."

Year over year, GoFormz continues to rank in the top quadrants across the G2 category grids. Though GoFormz has hundreds of enterprise customers from around the world, they also dominate the small business and mid-market G2 rankings.

For more information on how GoFormz can help digitally transform your business, please visit www.goformz.com .

About GoFormz, Inc.

GoFormz provides mobile forms and reporting solutions that organizations and individuals use to replace their paper forms, resulting in more accurate data, streamlined workflow, and comprehensive reports that drive agile business decisions. GoFormz transforms companies of any type, size, or industry into truly data-driven businesses that capture real-time information across their entire workflow to deliver unprecedented insights and improvements in productivity. GoFormz is helping businesses across more than 150 countries eliminate paper forms, unlock business data, and dramatically improve how they work.

