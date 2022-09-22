Dreametech to Launch the All-in-One DreameBot L10s Ultra

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreametech, a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances, announced the launch of the all-new flagship DreameBot L10s Ultra. The DreameBot L10s Ultra features many of the company's latest industry-leading innovations in smart cleaning. With the launch of the L10s Ultra, Dreametech US will seek more possibilities in the high-end market of robot vacuum products to offer more options and a better experience to US consumers.

DreameBot L10s Ultra is a fully-automatic robot vacuum and mop, which features Dreametech's most advanced technology. L10s Ultra is a perfect combination of popular robotic cleaning technologies, such as a hands-free emptying system and automatic mop cleaning -- working together to deliver an impressive, effortless cleaning experience. Additionally, automatic dust collection, mop-cleaning, mop-drying, water-refilling, solution-adding, fast mapping, and path-planning come together to make fully automated home cleaning a reality.

DreameBot L10s Ultra features the latest AI-powered navigation with Dreametech's exclusive AI Action. L10s Ultra's advanced AI ensures your whole home is cleaned efficiently and effectively, to avoid missing spots, repeated cleaning, getting lost, or getting stuck. The advanced AI Action utilizes an advanced RGB camera and 3D structured light to learn your home, tailor cleaning strategies, and auto-generate paths according to the type of obstacle, flooring, and room.

"We have equipped DreameBot L10s Ultra with 24 sensors to adapt to the diverse nature of home environments. It's like building a mini-autopilot system," said Dreametech Product Manager. "DreameBot L10s Ultra can distinguish obstacles in real-world scenes within more than 30 types of home environments and identifies six main categories of obstacles to determine how best to deal with them. It will be much easier to avoid getting caught or stopped by obstacles such as socks, slippers, and data cables."

The dedicated Dreamehome app allows you to customize your cleaning settings to perfectly meet your needs. In the cleaning settings, you can set L10s Ultra to vacuum only, mop only, or vacuum and mop according to the environment. Set the auto-empty or automatic mop-washing precisely the way you want.

Integrates With Alexa and Google Assistant

With the mobile app (available for Android and iPhone), and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, initiating a cleaning session is as simple as tapping a smartphone screen or saying a voice command.

DreameBot L10s Ultra will hit markets in North America on September 25, 2022 and will be available for $1,399. Buyers can benefit from an early-access $200 discount leading up to and during the launch period.

Established in 2017, Dreametech is an innovative consumer product company focusing on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.

