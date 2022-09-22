Barchart Sponsors 2022 World Financial Information Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries, is proud to announce their participation as a Gold Sponsor at the 2022 World Financial Information Conference ("WFIC"). WFIC is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the global financial information industry including exchanges, data vendors and consumers. Barchart's CEO, Mark Haraburda and President, Eero Pikat, will be speaking at several sessions during the conference.

For 2022, WFIC will take place in Prague from October 16-19, bringing together a mix of over 500 senior representatives from within the financial information industry. The event is centered around topics that are shaping the industry, including DeFi and NextGen data, technology trends like artificial intelligence and cloud-computing, data licensing, ESG data, regulation and much more. Barchart will participate in discussions on the financial information industry post-pandemic, alternative and non-exchange data sets and market data engineering.

"We are looking forward to arriving in Prague next month and to represent Barchart at WFIC as a proud sponsor of the event," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "WFIC is the only global event of its kind that focuses on the market data industry, including new topics, challenges and opportunities impacting market data creation, distribution and consumption. Coming out of the pandemic, I expect the event to be especially meaningful."

To learn more about Barchart and the solutions we offer to the financial information industry, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

