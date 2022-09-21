PARAGON INCREASES INVESTMENT IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Paragon promotes Sean O'Brien to newly created Executive Vice President, Business Development, driving organizational advancement for the commercial and federal business development teams.

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean will drive growth and development across all business sectors encompassing federal and commercial business development. Joining Paragon in 2020, following his progressive success since 2012 with affiliate Securitas USA (SUSA), Sean has directly supported the acceleration of growth of physical security offerings for the Aerospace & Defense sector. Additionally, Sean has led the integration of combining physical security offerings with specialty cleared commercial services from Paragon Risk Management, Cybersecurity, and Technology Solutions.

Serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army's Military Police Corp, Sean led paramilitary training and security operations supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following his service, Sean earned a dual master's degree in security management and emergency management from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Sean's capabilities and vision will provide the business development and capture management teams additional insight into enhancing service offerings and integrating capabilities across the Federal government and its contractors.

While serving as Vice President of Global National Sales for SUSA, Sean successfully built cohesive growth-oriented entities across geographic and vertical markets and increased brand placement in the marketplace. "Sean's operational experience in both the public and private sector, coupled with his proven track record to foster widespread organizational growth, will prove valuable as we continue to move the company into the future of safeguarding American assets," commented Tony Sabatino, Chief Executive Officer.

Paragon employs over 12,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients. Paragon is Safeguarding American Assets at home, abroad, & beyond.

