Moose Toys Brings Home Back-to-Back Creative Toy of the Year Wins with Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, an innovative leader in the toy industry, announced that it won Creative Toy of the Year for Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball at The Toy Foundation's Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. The TOTY Award winners were announced this evening at an awards ceremony at the Dallas Market Center, opening day of The Toy Association's 2023 Preview & 2022 Holiday Market.

Moose Toys brings home back-to-back wins for Creative Toy of the Year with Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball at The Toy Foundation’s Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards today. Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball gives kids the power to create a Magic Mixie and beckon it to the Crystal Ball using an interactive spellcasting wand. Currently available for pre-sale, Crystal Ball will be available for purchase nationwide on Oct. 1 (PRNewswire)

"Earning back-to-back Creative Toy of the Year awards is true testament to the innovation of the Magic Mixies brand and the entire Moose team. We set the bar last year with Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron and raised it even higher with Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "We're incredibly grateful to receive this honor from our peers in the industry as well as consumers. It is especially gratifying given that voting took place before Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball was on shelves. Given this accolade, we're predicting that it will work its magic to become the top toy this holiday season."

The Magic Mixies brand continues to deliver real magic to kids at every turn. With Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball, kids have the power to create a Magic Mixie and beckon it to the Crystal Ball using an interactive spellcasting wand. After a flick of the wrist and some very magic words, the Crystal Ball awakens, and real mist fills the sphere. Kids continue the spell as the wand's lights interact with the Crystal Ball giving the Mixie color, a voice, fortune telling powers and more. The magic and the fun continue with the Magic Mixie's four modes of play: Fortune Telling, Spell, Game and Tickling. And when play and the day is done, the Crystal Ball can be switched to Night Light Mode.

Hosted by The Toy Foundation, the TOTY Awards recognize the top toys, games and licenses across 17 categories of play. The finalists were selected by an expert panel of judges. Category winners were determined by votes from Toy Association members, toy retailers (mass and specialty), media and consumers. The overall Toy of the Year and People's Choice award winners will be announced ahead of the holiday season on November 21, 2022.

Moose continues to introduce new toys with the goal of bringing the Superhappy to kids around the world. To stay up to date on these latest innovations and for more information about Moose Toys' full range of products, visit moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+-strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

