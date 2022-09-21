LumApps Campaigns Enables Organizations to Engage Employees with Personalized Multi-Channel Communications

New product allows leaders to get targeted information to the right people, at the right time across applications and devices.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, today unveiled LumApps Campaigns. The new product helps organizations personalize employee interactions by orchestrating communications so that relevant information is delivered to the right people at the right time and place.

Leveraging LumApps' industry-first employee data layer, LumApps Campaigns enables organizations to create highly segmented groups based on various factors (e.g., employee roles, interests, behaviors, etc.) and orchestrate targeted campaigns based on the unique needs and preferences of each individual.

"In today's digital workplace, the employee experience is as critical as customer experience. With LumApps Campaigns, companies can easily build, measure, and automate hyper-personalized campaigns across multiple channels to make meaningful connections that empower productivity and support engagement and retention efforts," said Idriss Bentoumi, Chief Product Officer at LumApps.

Campaigns are coordinated communications revolving around a goal, idea, event, or concept. They play an important role in every employee journey, including onboarding and culture initiatives, and can significantly enhance the overall employee experience. To date, most organizations have been forced to execute campaigns using one-off, non-targeted, top-down communications, which aren't as effective. LumApps Campaigns transforms this process by allowing organizations to schedule multiple communications tailored to each employee and deliver multi-step campaigns across channels.

"Today's employees have a heightened desire for personalization and authenticity. A one-size-fits-all approach to communication and campaigns is not enough to engage employees and foster communication and collaboration," said Bentoumi. "With LumApps Campaigns, organizations can deliver precise messaging to a precise audience at the right place and time, fortifying each employee's journey across critical key moments."

Whatever type of campaign it is, from communicating benefits enrollment or corporate responsibility initiatives to making employees aware of an upcoming company retreat or gathering employee feedback, leaders must deliver messages efficiently and effectively to help engage employees. LumApps Campaigns supports HR, communications, and business teams by enhancing the LumApps existing platform with key capabilities, such as:

Advanced Segmentation : Segment audiences based on virtually any criteria to make sure people receive relevant, contextual information

Omnichannel Broadcasts: Send targeted communications that engage employees through multiple channels: in-app, email, text, chat (Microsoft Teams, Google, or Slack), and more

Measurement and Tracking: Set, monitor, and adjust goals based on desired outcomes and strategic initiatives

Data Analytics: Gain insights based on the success of initiatives to improve future campaign performance

Campaign orchestration: From one central interface, easily plan your campaigns without using any code, and see all of your broadcasts in the same place

About LumApps

LumApps is a global Employee Experience Platform, transforming how companies engage, enable, and empower their workforces. The cloud-native solution is architected to tailor each experience to the individual needs of every employee, wherever and whenever they connect. With the industry's first unified employee data layer to drive hyper-personalization, LumApps is the only solution to deliver truly customized interactions for a game-changing employee experience. Since 2015, LumApps has been helping some of the world's largest and most innovative companies, such as Palo Alto, Publicis Sapient, Electronic Arts, Airbus, and Just Eat, revolutionize how they attract and retain great talent. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

