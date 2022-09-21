ECRS CATAPULT Retailers Harps Food Stores and Earth Fare Included in America's Best Retailers of 2022

BOONE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRS is thrilled to congratulate two of our retail partners, Earth Fare and Harps Food Stores, for being named in the top 10 of America's Best Retailers of 2022 in the supermarket category.

Earth Fare and Harps Food Stores, powered by ECRS CATAPULT system, named in Newsweek's America's Best Retailers of 2022.

The list is compiled by Newsweek and is based on feedback from thousands of shoppers across the United States who rank the stores for customer satisfaction based on the entire shopping experience. Customers reviewed hundreds of supermarket chains to determine the best 10.

Harps Food Stores secured third on the list, ahead of Amazon-owned Whole Foods, while diminutive supermarket chain Earth Fare punched above its weight to round out the top-10 list alongside household names like Kroger and Wegmans. Their impressive performance emphasizes how ECRS' CATAPULT® POS software solution helps local and regional retail enterprises compete on the big stage. ECRS is proud to be connected to these high-quality supermarkets.

Earth Fare is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, just a short distance from where ECRS was founded. Originally opened in 1975, the supermarket was relaunched in 2020 and now has 20 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Ohio, and Michigan. Earth Fare specializes in local, organic, and natural food products.

There are 99 Harps Food Stores locations, with the majority of them found in Arkansas, where the company is based, as well as stores in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Founded in 1930, Harps Foods offers a traditional supermarket retail experience, as well as online ordering, pick-up, and delivery solutions.

Both stores are powered by ECRS' CATAPULT® retail point of sale system. This wholistic, unified transaction platform helps retailers of all sizes provide the right level of customer experience, compete, and win against national chains and big-box stores.

About ECRS CATAPULT®

ECRS is a US-based, Certified Evergreen™ transaction and retail solutions provider, with a successful track record that stretches over 30 years. Its revolutionary CATAPULT® Retail POS solution is the market's only truly unified transaction platform, running in thousands of locations across North America. With CATAPULT, the point of sale, self-checkout, deli scales, fuel pump, pharmacy, mobile, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce, and enterprise management all share one single transactional logic – cutting costs for retailers and increasing the productivity, speed, and quality of the checkout experience for customers.

Contact:

Katie Logan

klogan@ecrs.com

View original content:

SOURCE ECR Software Corporation