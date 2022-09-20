Transitions Care Partners with TimeDoc Health to Enhance Care for Vulnerable Patients

CHICAGO and NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitions Care announces a partnership with TimeDoc Health to further expand the quality and scale of their delivery of remote care for their vulnerable patient populations. With TimeDoc Health, Transitions Care can meet the critical need for patient support and engagement between office visits, while meeting CMS guidelines for reimbursement.

"By offering chronic care management (CCM) and remote patient monitoring (RPM) we can enhance the patient experience, improve quality of life and build closer relationships with patients," said Melissa Lashbrook, VP of Shared Services, Transitions Care. "CCM will provide a comprehensive care plan and the patient will be supported in between face-to-face visits. RPM assures patients that someone is monitoring their health in real-time and can assist them with any urgent concerns to prevent unnecessary ER visits and hospitalizations."

Together, Transitions Care and TimeDoc will provide comprehensive virtual care management to more than 5,000 Transitions' patients.

"Transitions Care needed a virtual care management partner that went beyond checking the boxes from a software and integrations standpoint. Some of the most important outcomes are impacted outside of the exam room," said Will Boeglin, CEO of TimeDoc Health. "We can help impact patient behavior and ensure meaningful, timely data is delivered to our provider partners. We saw that we could really help Transitions provide patient-centered, evidence-based care at scale for the patients that need it the most."

"Our partnership with TimeDoc is an additional way to stay connected to our patients 24/7, build relationships, check in on status, refill medications, arrange appointments, change and monitor the plan of care and much more. This partnership is truly a benefit for patients, providers, and healthcare organizations," said Alicia Bobak, VP of Operations, Transitions Care.

About Transitions Care

Transitions Care is an innovative leader in providing primary care, symptom management and end of life care across the care continuum. Experts in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal and chronic illnesses. Whether it is end of life care, symptom management or primary care it's about living. Transitions currently serves 46 counties in Illinois along with Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. For more, visit www.transitionscare.com.

About TimeDoc Health

TimeDoc Health, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a leader in Virtual Care Management for healthcare providers. The company enables providers to deliver truly continuous, comprehensive care by helping them establish care management programs for patients with chronic and behavioral health conditions. The solution combines a care management SaaS platform with virtual care management services to provide the personal touch often missing in healthcare. For more information, visit www.timedochealth.com.

