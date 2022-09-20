Supermicro Expands Its NVIDIA-Certified Server Portfolio with New NVIDIA H100 Optimized GPU Systems; New Servers Boost AI Training Performance by up to 9x

Supermicro Introduces Over 20 Building Block Solutions to Enable Customers to Select from 8U, 5U, 4U, 2U, and 1U Systems that Support the New NVIDIA H100 GPU to Optimize AI/ML, HPC, and Inferencing Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, GPUs, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is extending its lead in accelerated compute infrastructure again with a full line of new systems optimized for NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs– encompassing over 20 product options. With a large portfolio of NVIDIA-Certified Systems, Supermicro is now leveraging the new NVIDIA H100 PCI-E and NVIDIA H100 SXM GPUs.

"Today, Supermicro introduced GPU-based servers with the new NVIDIA H100," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "We continue to offer the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry today and can deliver these systems in a range of sizes, including 8U, 5U, 4U, 2U, and 1U options. We also offer the latest GPU in our SuperBlades®, workstations, and the Universal GPU systems. Customers can expect up to 30x performance gains for AI inferencing compared to previous GPU generations of accelerators for certain AI applications. Our GPU servers' innovative airflow designs result in reduced fan speeds, less power consumption, lower noise levels, and a lower total cost of ownership."

Supermicro systems certified with the NVIDIA H100 PCIe GPUs include NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software optimized to enable organizations to use AI. Supermicro systems with NVIDIA AI Enterprise combined with NVIDIA H100 GPUs simplify the building of AI-ready platforms, accelerate AI development and deployment, and deliver performance, security, and scalability to gather insights faster and achieve business value sooner.

"NVIDIA H100 delivers the next giant leap in our accelerated computing platform," said Kevin Connors, vice president of NVIDIA Worldwide OEM Accounts. "Supermicro's broad range of servers, powered by NVIDIA H100, can accelerate workloads at every scale, helping enterprises achieve faster time to market by providing dramatic performance gains while lowering costs."

Supermicro will also certify select current generation systems with the NVIDIA H100 GPUs. Some of the current systems now available are the Supermicro GPU servers SYS-420GP-TNR, SYS-420GP-TNR2, and the SYS-740GP-TNRT Supermicro workstation. By certifying current shipping workstations with NVIDIA H100 GPUs, customers can take advantage of the new GPU performance gains with the existing CPU options. In addition, next-generation Supermicro systems with NVIDIA H100 GPUs onboard have begun shipping as part of an early access program.

Supermicro supports open standards and adheres to open power specifications, providing customers with faster delivery and installation, resulting in faster time to productivity. In addition, Supermicro servers such as the 8U 8-GPU also support AC and DC power in standard and OCP DC rack configurations.

Please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia for more information on the Supermicro servers with NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

