PELOTON RELEASES PELOTON ROW AND NEW FEATURES ON PELOTON GUIDE

Pre-orders and trials of Peloton Row immediately available in the U.S., adding a new low-impact, full-body cardio and strength option to Peloton's growing portfolio of immersive connected fitness products and content

The announcement of Peloton Row coincides with new AI features and content added to Peloton Guide to deliver a more personalized fitness experience for Members

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the global leader in immersive connected fitness experiences, today unveiled Peloton Row , marking its highly anticipated entry into rowing. Following in the path of its existing portfolio, Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton Tread, Peloton Row combines the innovative software, premium hardware design, and exclusive content that make up the signature Peloton experience with a unique low-impact, full-body cardio and strength workout. Pre-orders in the U.S. start immediately, with deliveries anticipated to begin in December 2022.

"It has always been our goal to offer convenient and engaging workouts wherever, whenever. We've continuously challenged ourselves to create new, differentiated products and experiences for our Members and Peloton Row is the latest example," said Tom Cortese, Peloton's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "I'm proud of the work we've done to enter the rowing category. Peloton Row will introduce more people to this incredibly efficient and effective discipline and keep them motivated no matter where they are on their fitness journey."

Rowing Meets Peloton

Rowing is known for being an efficient, low-impact exercise, working 86% of muscles in as little as 15 minutes. Peloton Row delivers highly personalized workouts, bringing together Peloton's motivational instructors with sleek hardware and new technology that allows Members of all levels to tailor each routine to their specific abilities, needs, and fitness goals.

Peloton Row's key features include:

Form Assist : Individually calibrated on-screen feedback highlights areas for improvement in real time so Members can adjust their form and strengthen their stroke as they row.

Form Rating and Insights: Post-class analytics and insights measure performance and progress over time. Members receive a detailed breakdown and rating of form and metrics after each class to help them optimize their rowing technique.

Personal Pace Targets: Customizable pace targets contextualize instructors' cues to help Members gauge how much intensity is needed at every interval to stay on track.

24" HD Swivel Screen: Swivel screen pivots 45 degrees to bring the studio energy into the home and seamlessly move from Peloton Row to floor-based content like Row Bootcamp and Strength.

Electronically-Controlled Resistance: Each stroke is frictionless and near-silent so workouts won't disrupt the household.

Vertical Stowability: Safe, sleek, and seamless storage with an included upright wall anchor to allow Peloton Row to work for all spaces.

New Content and Instructors for All Levels: Expert instructors Matt Wilpers and Adrian Williams , along with new instructors Ash Pryor, Alex Karwoski and Katie Wang , lead new class formats such as Instructed Row and Row Bootcamp with Guided Scenic and Live classes coming early next year. Their diverse skill sets ensure Members have a variety of levels and teaching styles to choose from.

Peloton Row is available from $3,195 USD including delivery and set-up, and pre-orders are available now at https://www.onepeloton.com/row/sign-up . The All-Access Membership, required to access content on the Peloton Row for $44 USD/month, allows Members to create accounts for the entire household. Existing All-Access Members can access content on the Peloton Row at no additional cost.

More Innovation Across Products, Content and Access

Peloton isn't just adding new products like Peloton Row, but also continues to innovate on existing products and content to keep Members engaged and challenged, as well as offering new accessible ways to welcome more people into the Peloton community. For example, Peloton recently announced the expansion of its national rental program, allowing people to rent from just $89/month a Peloton Bike/Bike+, which includes the cost of an All-Access Membership and access to Peloton's entire library of live and on-demand classes.

Peloton Guide, the brand's AI-powered personal trainer and first dedicated strength product, today will also roll out a series of updates including Rep Tracking - an AI-powered feature that recognizes and counts Members' movements - and Weight Rack - a feature that tracks the free weights in a Member's home and allows Guide to measure the total weight lifted in each movement of a workout to show strength progression over time. Rep Tracking launches with three new collections on Guide, and new Rep Tracking-enabled classes will be added each week. Peloton Guide is available from $295 including shipping, and can be purchased now at https://www.onepeloton.com/shop/guide . A Guide Membership or an All-Access Membership is required to access the content and features on Guide, and is available for $24 or $44 USD/month, respectively.

For more information about all of Peloton's immersive fitness devices, content or Membership, please visit www.onepeloton.com .

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

Contact: press@onepeloton.com

