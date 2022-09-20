PC Matic Survey Reveals 60% of Americans Lack Confidence in the U.S. Federal Government's Cybersecurity Preparedness

Annual report summarizes findings from survey of nearly 1,000 Americans from all 50 states; Finds majority of Americans lack confidence in the U.S. Federal Government's ability to defend itself from a cyber attack; Analyzes and ranks public opinion of state governments and their cybersecurity preparedness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, released the findings of an annual public opinion survey which seeks to understand public opinion of cybersecurity as it relates to state and federal government preparedness and current practices.

The 2022 report, entitled "Americans on Cybersecurity," presents the results of a nationally distributed survey by which nearly 1,000 Americans, representing all 50 states, responded. The findings, which were gathered in September 2022, signal that public confidence in the federal government and its cybersecurity practices remain very low. The report also revealed eroding public trust as it relates to cybersecurity preparedness at a state level.

Key findings from the report are as follows:

60% of Americans responded that they do not believe the United States Federal Government is prepared to defend itself from cyber threats. Confidence has eroded by 3% since 2021's findings.

Nearly 66% of Americans believe the federal government should be doing more to protect American citizens from cyber threats. This is up from 61% in 2021.

38% of IT professionals lack confidence in the United States Government's ability to defend itself against a cyber attack.

Washington, DC tops the list of states with the highest public confidence in state cybersecurity abilities, and Kansas falls last on the list.

"Americans must be able to trust the federal government and its ability to combat cyber threats," said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. "In our increasingly reliant cyber world, and especially considering the lack of confidence Americans currently have, preventative cyber technologies must be prioritized and put in place to harden American's cyber defenses and boost public confidences immediately."

More results and the full report may be found here.

More information on PC Matic may be found here.

