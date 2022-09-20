GrubMarket Expands Further on the West Coast through the Acquisition of JC Produce

GrubMarket acquires JC Produce, a highly regarded fresh produce provider based in California that distributes high quality fruits and vegetables to customers across the United States.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Vernon, California-based JC Produce, a highly respected fresh produce company that sources the highest quality fruits and vegetables globally, with a focus on South America and Asia. JC Produce sells to hundreds of retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers across the U.S. and has a strong reputation as a leader in food safety practices.

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket) (PRNewswire)

Founded 10 years ago, JC Produce is still run by original owner Jacky Chan, who is a 17-year veteran of the fresh produce space. Today, JC Produce is a full-service food distribution and wholesale business with warehouse facilities covering nearly 40,000 square feet in space. Though they sell over 30 SKUs, including exotic fruits like cherries, lychees, longan, and dragonfruit, JC Produce is predominantly known as a top purveyor of ginger and garlic. In addition, JC Produce is committed to maintaining the highest food safety standards, having received PrimusGFS certification with a near-perfect audit score of 99%. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current experienced and mission-driven leadership team.

"When I started JC Produce a decade ago, I wanted to build a lasting company that I could nurture and grow, and I worked hard to build it into a respected and high-performing business. We are excited to join the GrubMarket team, because our teams share the same underlying values, and we are similarly passionate about providing exceptional service to our customers. We are also eager to tap into a best-in-class grower network, and to leverage GrubMarket's unique and superior eCommerce and technology-enabled software platform, to bring more high-quality fresh produce to more customers across the country," said Jacky Chan, founder of JC Produce.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "JC Produce is a well-known fresh produce provider that sources from hundreds of suppliers across numerous regions globally, including South America and Asia. Jacky has nearly two decades of experience in the fresh produce industry and has done a fantastic job scaling the company. Under his management, JC Produce has more than doubled its revenue over the past few years. In addition, the company has an exceptional track record in food safety, having achieved a top percentile score from the most reputable food safety certifier in the industry. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our presence on the West Coast as well as our sourcing power worldwide. We are thrilled to welcome the JC Produce team to the GrubMarket family."

As a part of GrubMarket's portfolio, JC Produce will now utilize GrubMarket's innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, powerful sales and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics, as well as Orders IO, GrubMarket's custom branded mobile eCommerce solution.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

