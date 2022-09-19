Workers at Diversified Gas and Oil Vote to Join USW

BUCKHANNON, W.Va., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Diversified Gas and Oil's Buckhannon W.Va., facility last week voted by more than a 2-1 margin to join the United Steelworkers union (USW).

USW District 8 Director Larry Ray said the roughly 70 workers are seeking a seat at the table when it comes to wages and working conditions, including workplace health and safety.

"Workers at Diversified are an essential part of helping our nation meet its energy needs," Ray said. "We are happy to welcome them into our union family so they can begin negotiating the fair contract they deserve."

Ray praised workers for persevering in their efforts to organize a union at their facility.

"It's unfortunate that the USW was forced to file objections regarding management's conduct during the first vote earlier this year," Ray said. "But workers remained committed to exercising their right to a free and fair union election – and ultimately they were successful."

