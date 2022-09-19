UL Solutions Appoints Patrick Mazzariol as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that Patrick Mazzariol has been named executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Patrick Mazzariol (PRNewswire)

Mazzariol joins UL Solutions from Dover Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider, where he served as chief commercial officer and vice president, Digital Customer Experience. Prior to Dover Corporation, Mazzariol held senior-level sales and marketing roles with B2B and B2C companies such as 3M, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens and Whirlpool.

"Patrick's demonstrated successes leading large, global organizations through significant commercial transformations that resulted in growth and productivity make him uniquely qualified and the ideal leader to step into this role," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions Inc. "I am confident that Patrick's depth of experience in sales operations and marketing will help us further enhance our customers' overall experience."

Mazzariol earned a master's degree in marketing from ESSEC Business School, Paris, and an MBA from Duke University, Durham, North Carolina.

"UL Solutions has built its reputation as a trusted partner by putting our expertise, integrity and dedication to work for customers, helping them solve the challenges necessary to bring products to market safely," said Mazzariol. "I look forward to harnessing the collective strength of the commercial organization to enable our global go-to-market strategy so customers can innovate with confidence as we continue working for a safer world."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press Contacts:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T 1+847.664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions