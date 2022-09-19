PHILIPS SONICARE ANNOUNCES MARSAI MARTIN AS FIRST EVER COME BACK COACH

New partnership aims to empower confident, bright smiles with Philips One by Sonicare.

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Sonicare, the #1 dental professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, is partnering with producer, philanthropist and actress Marsai Martin as its first-ever Come Back Coach to help people bring their best smiles forward. As the Come Back Coach, Marsai encourages people to understand the power of confidence, and more importantly, the role daily self-care rituals play in making us shine; and it all starts with good oral care.

"My smile is such an important part of my confidence," says Marsai Martin. "I believe prioritizing the things that make you feel good is truly the best form of self-care. And when you feel good about yourself, you radiate confidence. I'm excited to partner with Philips Sonicare to encourage people to do just that. That's why my Philips One by Sonicare electric toothbrush is my go-to, so that I put my best smile forward, wherever the day takes me."

Embracing a better version of ourselves starts with a clean, confident smile and brushing with Philips One by Sonicare is a step in the right direction. The electric toothbrush is designed for those looking to upgrade their routine and step up from manual toothbrushing. Philips One by Sonicare simplifies and maximizes the efficacy of oral care routines, with a two-minute SmarTimer™ to ensure proper brush time and a Quadpacer to signal when to move to the next section of the mouth. With eight colorways, Philips One by Sonicare allows us to express ourselves, complete with a matching, compact travel case for taking on whatever each day brings, wherever, whenever.

As Americans look to change their mindset over the next year, nearly all (93%), see the benefits of an improved version of themselves* and are looking to make changes in their self-care routines – bringing a renewed focus to their teeth and gums – as 83% say they will focus more on their oral health.*

Marsai and Philips Sonicare will work together to illuminate the small changes in daily routines that can make all the difference, because self-care is more than a monthly relaxation day; it is a commitment to put our best self forward, ensuring we always show up with our brightest smile.

"Philips One by Sonicare is a product for people who live their life one adventure at a time, striving for their fullest potential wherever they go," says Brett Bardsley, Senior Director of Marketing for Philips Sonicare. "We're excited to partner with Marsai to help people find confidence through their smiles, helping them discover a routine that fits their individual needs with oral care at the crux."

Philips One by Sonicare features a bold, colorful design, and comes equipped with a travel case. Philips One by Sonicare is available in battery and rechargeable formats in eight bright colors, starting at $24.99 on Philips.com. Brush heads are available via subscription service starting at $5 for refills every three months.

For more information about Philips One by Sonicare, visit Philips.com.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

*Source: Philips Sonicare Survey, n= 1,000 nationally representative U.S. Adults ages 18+

