Jackpocket Celebrates New LOTTO Game Launch By Offering Arkansans Their First Lottery Ticket Free

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket lottery app is partnering with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to celebrate the launch of the brand new game LOTTO by offering Arkansans their first lottery ticket free on the app.

New customers can receive a free LOTTO ticket by downloading the Jackpocket app and entering the code ARLOTTO at checkout. With Jackpocket, lottery fans can play their favorite Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky for Life, Cash 3, Cash 4, Natural State Jackpot—and now LOTTO—right from their phone.

"The biggest game in Arkansas is here, and we are extremely proud to offer it on Jackpocket," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "With a top prize starting at $250,000, this exciting new game gives Arkansas players the chance to win life-changing prizes all while supporting Arkansas Scholarship Lottery beneficiaries. Whether you play from home or on the go, we hope lottery lovers statewide join the first LOTTO drawing on September 21 on Jackpocket."

Exclusive to Arkansas, LOTTO boasts a starting jackpot of $250,000 with drawings every Wednesday and Saturday. Players choose six numbers from 1 to 40. If their ticket matches the first six numbers drawn in any order, they win top prize. A seventh Bonus Number is also drawn for more ways to win other prizes. This is the most significant new game launch since the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's inception in 2009.

Jackpocket's user-friendly mobile app allows players to conveniently place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, check lottery results, receive prizes up to $500, and even make payouts directly through the app.

In Arkansas alone, there have been nearly 30,000 individual winners on the Jackpocket app, with over $3.7 million in prizes won to date. In June 2022, a Jackpocket player in Pine Bluff won a record $520,000 prize, the highest ever Natural State Jackpot in the history of the game.

More than 1.1 million lottery players across the country have ordered winning tickets on the Jackpocket app to date, totaling over $185 million in prizes. Nineteen individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more. Jackpocket was recently ranked as the #1 free app in the entire App Store during July's historic Mega Millions run.

For more information, visit Jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android .

*Must be 18 or older to play. Jackpocket is not affiliated with and is not an agent of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service.Please play responsibly. For help, call or text the National Council on Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

More than 92 cents of every dollar of ASL revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions, and other expenses in Arkansas. Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.1 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 675,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $4 billion in prizes to players, about $355 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $156 million in state and federal tax revenue.

Follow the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . Visit MyArkansasLottery.com for more information on scholarships, winners, games, odds, promotions – and to join The Club for free. To hear winning numbers, call the Winning Numbers Hotline at 501-682-IWON (4966). To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

