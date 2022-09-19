THE BECKAGE FIRM NAMES SCOTT MORRIS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY AND SECURITY

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckage Firm PLLC, a women owned boutique data security and privacy law firm is proud to announce the addition of Scott Morris as Senior Vice President, Technology and Security.

Scott Morris has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer "CISO" for a spectrum of organizations in size and maturity. As CISO for Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, Mr. Morris maintained responsibility for the information and cyber security programs. A refined information security executive possessing over two decades of experience, Morris has a stellar track record for developing security programs, governance, and percolating vertical stakeholder engagement.

"Scott is a dynamic voice and thought-leader in the cyber-security community," stated The Beckage Firm Founder, Jennifer Beckage. "His experience, knowledge and foresight provide a great resource for The Beckage Team and our partners."

The Beckage Firm counsels organizations and high-net-worth individuals on innovation, data security and privacy, tech business strategy, crisis preparedness, merger and acquisition data due diligence, and litigation and regulatory inquiry defense.

"I'm confident we can make a real impact in the cyber-security space and truly be an asset for our clients and partners," said Scott Morris. "Cyber-Security is constantly evolving and I believe The Beckage Firm is committed to building a team that understands and helps shape the next generation of Cyber-Security."

The Beckage Firm's home office is in New York. It's services include Incident Response/Data Breach, Data Security and Privacy Compliance, Personal Privacy and Data Due Diligence.

About The Beckage Firm: Beckage is a women-owned law firm that focuses on technology, data security, and privacy, incident response, and litigation and regulatory inquires. The Beckage Firm attorneys and team counsel clients on matters pertaining to data security and privacy compliance, government investigations, litigation and class action defense, incident response, technology, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Beckage Firm's headquarters is in New York. Learn more at TheBeckageFirm.com.

