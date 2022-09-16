ColorChip to Rollout Full Spectrum of 800G Optical Transceiver and Copper Cable Solutions at ECOC in Basel Switzerland

YOKNEAM, Israel, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorChip Ltd. Announced today that it will unveil a full spectrum of 100G PAM4 400G & 800G optical transceiver and copper cable solutions at the European Conference on Optical Communication, September 19 through 21 in Basel Switzerland. ColorChip will showcase its 400G &800G optical transceivers and copper cables including Direct Attach Cable (DAC), Active DAC (ACC), Multi-Mode and Single Mode optical Transceivers, and Active Optical Cable (AOC) covering from 1st mm to 10km. Powered by its proprietary Hairtail+ copper technology and SystemOnGlass™ technology, ColorChip claims the best cost-performance in the market give the technology advantages over other implementations in the market. In addition to the datacom connectivity solutions, ColorChip will also introduce AV hybrid and pure fiber USB/HDMI/DisplayPort optical cable product lines for high-performance Audio/Video, AR/VR devices, and medical market where longer reach, minimum RFI/EMI impact, and higher bandwidth is highly preferred. A live demo of the 100G PAM4 technology in the form factors of QSFP112, QSFP-DD800, and OSFP will be shown at Booth 129.





"The introduction of these products places ColorChip as a front runner in data center transceivers" said Yigal Erza, ColorChip CEO. "ColorChip's advanced technology and world class manufacturing enabled the company to deliver volume production with the capability to expand and scale our offering to partners who are looking for a company with the right capability and global operation scale to strengthen their supply chain security moving forward in the post-pandemic globalization."

About ColorChip

ColorChip is a technology innovator, designer and manufacturer in the fields of photonic integrated circuits based on its proprietary PLC waveguide technology. The company is delivering an array of advanced optical sub-systems spanning from the infrared regime, used in high speed connectivity solutions for mega data centers, in addition to the visual regime used in the fields of AR/MR, Automotive and Medical industries.

For more information please visit us at www.color-chip.com

Media contact: Einav Bahat einav@color-chip.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761892/ColorChip_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE ColorChip Ltd.