Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner) (PRNewswire)

What: BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call When: October 27, 2022 @ 9:30am Eastern Time Where: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at

(http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BorgWarner