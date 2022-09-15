Truist launches Truist Assist

New artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced digital virtual assistant

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), today announced the launch of Truist Assist in its mobile banking app and online banking platform for personal banking (retail and wealth) clients. This AI-enhanced virtual assistant is the bank's latest example of its T3, or technology-plus-touch-equals-trust strategy, which combines innovative technology with personalized human touch to heighten client satisfaction and trust.

The digital assistant leverages natural-language processing (NLP) and natural-language understanding (NLU) to help answer clients' questions and provide financial information in digital channels. This self-service channel embeds Truist contact centers as part of the experience, providing clients with a frictionless transition from their virtual assistant to a Truist teammate when their request warrants a deeper level of support.

"The launch of Truist Assist is another milestone on our journey to co-create a client experience that is digital first, with the option of human touch," said Sherry Graziano, head of Digital and Contact Center Banking for Truist. "Guided by our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, we're continuing to deliver a care-driven digital banking platform to foster seamless connections between clients' financial lives and personal lives."

Truist Assist is available to Truist personal banking (retail and wealth) clients 24 x 7 via iOS, Android, and online. It responds to clients' needs by providing detailed information to help empower clients to make financial decisions and simplify their lives. Truist Assist currently supports more than 100 common support inquiries and digital banking questions ranging from topics like managing alerts to viewing account details.

"So many of our teammates across the company came together as one team to launch Truist Assist," said Chad Elley, head of Client Enablement. "Experts from our lines of business, design and technology teams worked side by side to deliver an innovative solution grounded in care that is unlike any other AI-assistant on the market."

Through the Truist Agile process – a methodology of engaging product, engineering and experience design – plus client co-creation, Truist plans to expand the tool's range of personalized financial insights and deliver continual enhancements. This iterative approach to product development is a key facet of Truist's culture of innovation, which prioritizes agile ways of working and cross-functional partnerships. Truist's Innovation and Technology Center (ITC), which opened earlier this year, continues to fuel the financial services company's innovation ecosystems to deliver digital services and experiences like Truist Assist to meet clients' evolving needs.

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

