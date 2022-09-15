ESG Global today announced the appointments of Patrick Smith as Managing Director of North America and Japan, and Karen Tegan Padir as Chief Product Officer to continue the technology company's drive for growth in the energy sector.

SHORELY, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Both appointments, effective 1st Sept, are new roles and a key part of ESG's drive to offer the best technology products and services to customers in the global energy market.

ESG - Putting power in your hands (PRNewswire)

ESG Appoints Smith and Padir to drive global expansion

On his appointment, Smith said,

"I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for our business. The energy market is evolving quickly and being a part of that change allows us to introduce innovation to benefit our customers today and tomorrow. It's our job to put power in their hands as they move their businesses to a smarter, greener future."

Smith brings over 20 years of expertise in advanced analytical applications for Supply Chain Planning & Optimization, including SaaS solutions based on machine learning and AI. Before ESG, Smith was Chief Customer Officer for Antuit.ai, acquired by Zebra Technologies in October 2021, and was responsible for global sales & marketing, delivering successful customer growth.

Padir, brings a wealth of experience in scaling technology, product and design for high growth organizations. Padir has a wealth of experience within the software industry, having served a multitude of successful technology leadership roles with organizations including Sun Microsystems, Red Hat, and EnterpriseDB. She joins ESG from Binx Health where she served as SVP of Digital Product & Technology.

Padir added,

"I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead a strong team of market specialists focused on keeping ESG as the market leader of energy retail software and services, helping customers with the digitization of their businesses and supporting the energy transition."

ESG's Global CEO, Matthew Hirst concludes,

"Patrick's experience in analytical operational growth and sales & marketing, and Karen's expertise in digital product management make them vital additions to the executive team of our technology focused business. I look forward to working closely with both Patrick and Karen as we deliver on our ambitious plans for ESG Global.

We will continue to make a positive impact for our customers on their journey through the energy transition, our people as they build exciting and engaging careers and our purpose to be a force for change in the ever-evolving energy market.''

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ESG