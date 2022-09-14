Save the date for Ericsson's Capital Markets Day on 15 December 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson will hold its 2022 Capital Markets Day in New York City on Thursday 15 December 2022. The event will also be streamed live for those who cannot attend in person.

The event will feature presentations from President and CEO Börje Ekholm and other members of the Executive Management team, who will provide an update on the company's strategic direction and recent business development, as well as a deep dive into specific business areas and the opportunities ahead.

The Capital Markets Day is scheduled as a physical event but will also be streamed live digitally for those who prefer to participate remotely. The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

A formal invitation to Ericsson's Capital Markets Day, including the agenda and practical details for participation, will be distributed closer to the event.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

