S-Docs Appoints Brian Stimpfl as New CEO

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Docs, the leading 100% native Salesforce document generation and e-signature solution , is thrilled to announce Brian Stimpfl as its next CEO. An experienced senior executive, Brian will succeed Dan Pejanovic as CEO. Dan will continue as Founder, Chairman of the Board of S-Docs and an integral member of the senior leadership team.

Brian Stimpfl positions S-Docs for even greater innovation and revenue creation.

"Brian is the perfect fit to ensure our success as we move into the next stage of our rapid growth," said Dan Pejanovic. "S-Docs has achieved double digit growth every year since our founding and is positioned for even greater innovation and revenue creation going forward. Brian has the experience and leadership to enhance our customer experience and accelerate our growth globally and into new markets."

Brian comes with an extensive background leading strategy, product, technology, sales and marketing teams to achieve scale and rapid growth in competitive markets. He has previously held senior roles at TD Ameritrade, ActiFi, Scottrade and most recently Prudential Financial.

"I am very excited to add my experience to an exceptional team of professionals to help lead the way in achieving both our short and long-term goals," Brian stated. "We have a unique opportunity to build on a very successful solution set for our customers and continue an impressive growth trajectory."

Brian Stimpfl is based in New York and assumes his duties as CEO immediately.

S-Docs is the leading 100% native document generation and e-signature solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange. S-Docs allows users to securely generate and e-sign business documents like quotes, invoices, and contracts without ever sending customer data outside of Salesforce. Founded in 2010, the application is now the first choice for major enterprise clients globally for their digital document needs. Clients from around the globe have rated S-Docs with hundreds of 5-star reviews, securing a spot in the top 1% of all apps on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The company is privately held with headquarters in New York and offices in Ann Arbor. Learn more at sdocs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Sdocs.

