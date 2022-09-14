Remembering Yesterday, Envisioning Tomorrow: A Call to Men Commemorates Twenty Years of Promoting Healthy, Respectful Masculinity

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Call to Men – a leading national violence prevention organization and respected leader on issues of male socialization and its intersection with violence – is commemorating its 20th Anniversary on September 16th, 2022. In honor of this organizational milestone, A Call to Men will host a breakfast at the Bryant Park Grill in New York City. Join them as they honor several change-makers creating positive impact in their communities.

The Next Generation of Manhood (PRNewswire)

"We are humbled to mark the 20th anniversary of A Call to Men," says A Call to Men's Chief Executive Officer, Tony Porter. "Twenty years ago, the vision was simply to host a conference, but the women in our communities had a bigger vision for us. With a debt of gratitude to those women, and many more along our journey, we have been able to provide this service internationally for the past 20 years."

"As a Black woman, being a part of A Call to Men's journey continues to solidify my belief in the hope and healing for all men and boys and, in turn, safety and equity for women, girls, and those at the margins," adds Danielle Nicholson, Chief Operating Officer at A Call to Men.

"As pioneers in this work, this anniversary has given us an opportunity to honor the advances we've made in promoting healthy, respectful masculinity and an opportunity to reflect on the work that still needs to be done to end violence against women and girls," shares Ted Bunch, Chief Development Officer of A Call to Men.

The organization will recognize seven honorees during their September 16th breakfast, including Arieana Jose, Joanne N. Smith, Jane Randel, the co-founder of NO MORE, Robbie Karp, Chad Henry, Juan Ramos, and Justin Baldoni – actor, filmmaker, and advocate for healthy manhood.

Special thanks to the sponsors: the National Basketball Association, New York Women's Foundation, National Football League, Harry's, Deloitte, Argo Group, Wayfarer Foundation, Major League Soccer, Women's Foundation of Minnesota, and the N.Y. Giants.

For more information about A Call to Men, tickets to the 20th anniversary, or to register for other upcoming events, please visit ACallToMen.Org.

About A Call to Men

A Call to Men is a non-profit organization working to transform society and end gender-based violence by promoting healthy, respectful manhood. Since 2002, A Call to Men has trained more than a million people and worked with organizations worldwide – including the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, and Fortune 500 companies.

