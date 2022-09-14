New Spectacular 18-acre Holiday Lights Festival Promises Magical Winter Wonderland for Baltimore and Washington, DC Area

Winter City Lights Opening November 19th in Olney, Maryland, Tickets Go on Sale Today

OLNEY, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new holiday lights festival in Olney, Maryland promises to deliver a show-stopping 18-acre lighting display that features more than 1 million twinkling lights, an incredible 52-foot programmable Christmas tree featuring a 32,000 square-foot overhead lighted canopy of orchestrated lights and music, plus guaranteed "Winter City" snow every night creating a magical winter wonderland for visitors.

Winter City Lights, a new spectacular holiday lights festival in Olney, Maryland, opens November 19th – December 31, 2022. This immersive 18-acre holiday lighting display features more than 1 million twinkling lights, an incredible 52-foot programmable Christmas tree featuring a 32,000 square-foot lighted canopy of orchestrated lights and music, plus guaranteed “Winter City” snow every night creating a magical winter wonderland for visitors. To purchase tickets or for additional information, visit www.wintercitylights.com. (PRNewswire)

Winter City Lights will be staged by the same top-tier production company that hosts the Field of Screams Maryland Haunted Attraction (www.screams.org; September 24-October 31, 2022), currently in contention for the #1 spot in the USA Today 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country contest.

"This is the largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience in the Washington DC and Baltimore area," said Mike Lado, Creative Director, Steelhead Events and Productions. "We've worked for four years to create a unique, high-quality event that offers visitors a truly unforgettable holiday lights experience—and one unlike anything that has ever been staged in the country."

Winter City Lights is an immersive holiday lights experience where guests can explore 200,000 square feet of displays covering 18 beautifully decorated acres. Highlights include: 1 million twinkling lights; a 52-foot programmable Christmas tree featuring a 32,000 square-foot diameter canopy of lights and light show; an enchanted 1.5-mile-long trail through the woods featuring holiday displays and awe-inspiring holiday lights; guaranteed snow and a musical light show every 30 minutes; an eight-lane,15-foot-high thrilling snow tubing slide; concessions; lumberjack axe throwing; and 14 bonfire areas for getting cozy and enjoying s'mores by the fire.

Tickets for Winter City Lights, 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Rd. in Olney, Maryland, go on sale today. Located just 15 minutes from the Capital Beltway and 25 minutes from Northern Virginia and Baltimore. Open select weekdays and every weekend beginning Nov. 19th through Dec. 31, 2022. Prices range between $39 and $48 for an Adult General Admission ticket depending on the night. Discounts for kids under 12 and seniors over 65. Kids under 4 are free. FREE PARKING for all. To purchase tickets or additional information, visit www.wintercitylights.com

Contact: Kim Durk Rion, kimrion03@gmail.com, 773-844-1458

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winter City Lights