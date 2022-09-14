New CyberCatch Research Discovers Vulnerabilities at Small and Medium Organizations in Critical Segments such as Hospitals, Utilities, Banks and Credit Unions

New CyberCatch Research Discovers Vulnerabilities at Small and Medium Organizations in Critical Segments such as Hospitals, Utilities, Banks and Credit Unions

Leading cybersecurity firm identifies vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers in 8 out of 10 Small and Medium Organizations

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch today announced the quarterly publication of the Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Vulnerabilities Report (SMBVR) for Q2 2022.

CyberCatch Logo (PRNewswire)

Foreign adversaries and criminal gangs view SMBs as the weakest link in the chain and are increasingly targeting SMBs

The SMBVR is a quarterly research study focused on SMBs in North America to detect vulnerabilities that a cyber attacker can identify and exploit to break into a business, steal data and or infect its systems with ransomware.

The Q2 2022 SMBVR was comprised of scans of a random sample of 19,375 SMBs (16,175 in U.S. and 3,200 in Canada) in sixteen high-value target segments (download infographic). Key findings of the Q2 2022 study include:

Spoofing, clickjacking and session riding vulnerabilities were detected at significantly high levels

The Q2 SMBVR's scope was expanded to include organizations in critical segments, such as Hospitals, Utilities, Banks and Credit Unions, and all of these organizations also had high levels of vulnerabilities. For example, in all three of these segments, 8 out of 10 had spoofing vulnerabilities that attackers could easily exploit.

"The Q2 2022 SMBVR findings of high levels of vulnerabilities across all sixteen segments both in the U.S. and Canada – is very concerning. It indicates that large numbers of SMBs, including in critical segments such as healthcare, utilities and financial services, have security holes that can be easily exploited remotely to steal data, install ransomware or inflict damage. This is a threat to economies of the U.S. and Canada," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. Mr. Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert and author of the best-selling book, "Next Level Cybersecurity."

"Attacking an SMB provides a double bounty for attackers. They can not only steal the SMBs data and sell it in the dark web while also demanding a ransomware bounty, but also use the data to next break into a larger organization that the SMB is a supplier to. SMBs have limited knowledge about cybersecurity and resources, so they are the most vulnerable. Foreign adversaries and criminal gangs view SMBs as the weakest link in the chain and are increasingly targeting SMBs," continued Mr. Huda.

To download a copy of the SMBVR, please visit: https://cybercatch.com/smbvr-download/

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Media Contact: PRMediaNow: CyberCatch@prmedianow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CyberCatch