MASSAGE ENVY HELPS FUTURE THERAPIST ACHIEVE LIFELONG DREAM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes dreams do come true. For one lucky entrepreneur, the dream of becoming a licensed massage therapist is about to become a reality – thanks in part to the support of Massage Envy. Davina Lockhart, a massage therapy student enrolled at the Cortiva Institute campus in Cromwell, Connecticut, recently received a special grant from Massage Envy live on the September 2 episode of ABC's Good Morning America (GMA).

"As the industry leader, we wanted to do something big and purposeful to give back to the industry," said Massage Envy CEO Beth Stiller, "so we recently launched the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists. The sweepstakes will award eight people a month over the next year a $2,500 scholarship that can be used to attend any massage school of their choice. But as part of the GMA announcement, we found one person, Davina, whose story is so inspirational that we wanted to do something extra special for her."

Stiller surprised Davina with a check for $15,000 to enable her to complete her massage school studies this year. This gift was separate from the sweepstakes scholarship, and to make sure all of this was a total surprise to Davina, the GMA team developed a cover story as they filmed Davina in training and used that video for an emotional telling of Davina's story prior to the check presentation.

"I am just so grateful to Massage Envy for this gift," Davina said. "I am still speechless in so many ways. I'm just out there trying to live and take care of my kids, and to be recognized for that is just amazing."

"Davina's story is an inspiration, and we wanted to help her realize her dream," Stiller said. Stiller also presented Davina with a new portable massage table, massage tools and a year's worth of massage supplies to help her get started on her career.

While the path to graduation now looks bright for Davina, it wasn't always that way. From the time she was young, she always harbored an entrepreneurial spirit. She knew she eventually wanted to serve in the healing arts, but early opportunities eluded her.

Born in Meriden, Connecticut, Davina's parents struggled financially as they sought a better life for Davina and her seven siblings. As a young adult, Davina left Connecticut to settle first in Florida and then North Carolina. Along the way, she raised a family as a single parent – four boys who now range in age from eight to 24 years old, and a girl, now age six. When the health of her aging parents began to fail three years ago, Davina returned to Connecticut. She halted her massage training to take care of them, and then she suffered the anguish of losing her role models with the loss of her mother in 2020 and her father just a few months later. This heartache followed an earlier tragedy: Davina's brother James was murdered during a robbery. Like the pain of losing her parents, Davina says the pain of losing a younger brother she adored will never go away, but his memory lives on today through her fourth child, whom she named James.

Ever the entrepreneur, Davina started her own business 10 years ago, creating body butter and sugar scrubs.

"I had some things happen in my life and starting my own business then seemed like the best thing for me," Davina said. "I wanted to do something I loved, helping people heal by formulating products that were good for them."

Still, Davina never lost sight of her dream of becoming a massage therapist.

"It just seemed like a natural fit. I have always been drawn to massage, but there was no financial aid when I was 18 and 19. Then I started a family. Between that and the rat race of life, massage therapy was just a dream that I had to set aside," Davina said.

That dream – long delayed – is now about to become a reality. After years of being unable to fulfill her aspiration and some heartache along the way, Davina is scheduled to graduate in November. She intends to take her state certification exam and begin 2023 as a Licensed Massage Therapist.

She said she wants to get some experience somewhere and then eventually start her own practice. "I want to create a healing spa," she said.

As for others who may be interested in massage therapy as a career, Davina has this advice: "If you're considering massage as a career, there's a reason. Just sign up and do it. If you don't know the reason, it will come to you in class. Massage therapy is very fulfilling and a great way to help people."

While Massage Envy's gift to Davina was extra special, others can benefit through the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists. To be eligible for a chance to win $2,500, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. The first recipients will be drawn in October 2022 and announced in November 2022 with additional recipients announced in the following months.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins August 22, 2022 and ends August 31, 2023. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

