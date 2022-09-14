KT SAT to unveil the Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy at WSBW 2022 in Paris

Maximize customer satisfaction with multi-orbit service, a combination of diverse satellite systems' strength

Actively deal with growing demand of data by acquiring new satellite systems like HTS

Take a step forward to mobility business, a future growth market of KT Group based on incomparable satellite business capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT SAT announced that it participated in Euroconsult WSBW 2022 event, a global satellite conference which many satellite operators attends every year and presented its Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy to public.

CEO of KT SAT, David Kyungmin Song delivered the Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy at World Satellite Business Week(WSBW) 2022 held in Paris (PRNewswire)

CEO of KT SAT, Kyungmin David Song attended to panel discussion as a panelist with C-level executives from Hispasat(Spain), Turksat(Turkey), Arabsat(Saudi Arabia), Airbus Defense & Space(Germany). The topic of the panel discussion was "Operators: Strengthening success with flexible assets". Five panelists were discussing about business strategies for competing against LEO service like Starlink as it recently has expanded its market globally.

KT SAT prepares for the Flexible HTS business for providing flexible satellite service by embracing rapidly increasing customer demand for data in the worldwide. Flexible HTS is recognized as a next generation capability of satellite operators to provide high speed, high capacity and high quality satellite service. KT SAT had meetings with many satellite manufacturers and checked their manufacturing technologies out in order to enter into HTS business at the event. KT SAT will be searching for an optimal HTS partner by examining partners' capabilities through on-site due diligence next month. This endeavor to level up its service follows long-term business strategy of KT SAT: the Multi-Orbit satellite service.

KT SAT aims to be a Multi-orbit satellite provider allowing it to provide the best quality satellite service which combined many strong points of diverse satellite systems like GEO, MEO and LEO. For this, KT SAT is actively dealing with many changes in market through acquiring GSO and NGSO satellites at the same time.

As a part of this business strategy, investment in Mangata Network, a MEO/HEO satellite service startup in US was completed early this year. And also KT SAT submitted a filing with the international Telecommunication Union(ITU) for LEO constellation design last year. NGSO satellite like MEO, LEO is adequate for a mobility service which provides connectivity to vessels, UAM, Air and so on. Especially KT Group is currently focusing on Mobility service and it established a strategic alliance with Hyundai Motor Group in order to promote mobility business on 7th of September. KT SAT will do its best to lead future mobility market as a member of the group as well.

CEO of KT SAT, Kyungmin David Song responded to a question about how to cope with market changes came from LEO operator's business expansion like as "When it comes to LEO satellite service, domestic demand in B2C market is limited. On the other hand, LEO could possibly find customer demand in B2B market since customer need for Mobility service (vessel, UAM, Air) is getting bigger. In a bid to meet customer need in mobility service, KT SAT also considers to cooperate with LEO providers as a Multi-Orbit service operator".

Meanwhile, KT SAT is preparing for the new satellite launch of KOREASAT6A. It signed a contract with Thales Alenia Space for manufacturing and with Satconsult for technical advice of KOREASAT6A. Also KT SAT signed with SpaceX for a launch service as well. After a successful launch in 2025, KOREASAT6A will cover growing demand of data communication in Asia Pacific region.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KT SAT