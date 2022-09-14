ATA Celebrates America's Truck Drivers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations leaders, on behalf of the association and the industry, are celebrating and thanking the nation's truck drivers this week as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

"Every day, our country's 3.7 million truck drivers deliver America's freight safely, securely and efficiently – they are the glue that keeps our economy and nation together," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "And while they should be appreciated all year round, we are proud to recognize them this week during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week."

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 11-17, provides the trucking industry an opportunity to formally recognize the efforts of professional truck drivers. State trucking associations, industry suppliers, law enforcement and motor carriers of all sizes from coast to coast are set to host appreciation events for the men and women who safely deliver more than 70% of the country's total freight tonnage.

More than 80% of American cities and towns exclusively rely on trucks to deliver their goods, and driving a truck is the top job in 29 states.

As part of the weeklong celebration, ATA is bringing its rolling classroom, Interstate One, to Capitol Hill today and inviting policymakers to talk to members of America's Road Team about the industry and try their hand at a driving simulator.

"Our drivers – whether they are delivering emergency relief goods or simply doing their normal runs – can be counted on to get the job done," said ATA Chairman Harold Sumerford Jr. "We should thank them every day, but I call on my fellow Americans – along with our industry – to recognize these hardworking men and women this week."

ATA members celebrate NTDAW with cookouts and other events, and Trucking Moves America Forward is recognizing drivers with a series of billboards around the country in partnership with many state trucking associations. TMAF will also be thanking truck drivers and sharing need-to-know industry facts on the radio airwaves on Red Eye Radio, Westwood One Sports and Westwood One talk radio programs. To participate in NTDAW, or show how you're celebrating drivers – post your events on social media with the hashtag #ThankATrucker.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is sponsored by the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT I). ATA and ACT I are asking the motoring public to thank professional drivers through fuel pump advertising this month.

For more about National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, click here.

