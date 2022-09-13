ONE reveals 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell that enables 600-mile Gemini battery architecture

Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
  • ONE's anode-free cell is the first to deliver 1007 Wh/L into a large format prismatic can cell
  • The anode-free cell technology surpasses industry-leading energy density, while lowering costs of the Gemini battery pack by eliminating the need for graphite and anode cell manufacturing equipment
  • ONE's Gemini dual-chemistry architecture has opened a straightforward path to widespread use of anode-free cells by reducing cycle life and peak power requirements by 90%

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, today unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. The company believes its anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced. The breakthrough technology will enable the commercialization of ONE's Gemini dual-chemistry architecture, which will be integrated into a BMW iX prototype vehicle later this year.

ONE's R&D team with company's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell
ONE's R&D team with company's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell(PRNewswire)

ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L cell eliminates the need for graphite and anode manufacturing equipment, enabling $50 per kWh cell cost at scale. "Our prismatic anode-free cell is produced with approximately half of current cell manufacturing equipment for equivalent capacity, allowing us to sharply reduce scale-up cost," said Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE.

Anode-free cells typically have low cycle life compared to conventional cells, which has not made them viable in an automotive setting. ONE's Gemini dual-chemistry architecture has opened a straightforward path to widespread use of anode-free cells by reducing cycle and peak power requirements by 90%. Gemini pairs more standardized LFP and anode-free chemistries into one battery pack, enabled by the company's proprietary DC-DC converter. This allows each specialty chemistry to focus on different functions: LFP for daily driving, and anode-free to extend range for long distances. This combined system is expected to deliver more than 250,000 miles of lifetime service.

"Scaling 100x from a 2 Ah pouch cell to a 240 Ah prismatic in less than 12 months is a testament to the simplicity of the design and ability to use conventional Li-ion production equipment," said Dr. Steven Kaye, ONE Chief Technical Officer. "We are moving faster than the fastest research programs that I have been a part of. Gemini will reach volume production in 2026 accelerating electric vehicle adoption by delivering 600 miles of range in a wide range of vehicle platforms, including trucks and SVUs."

ONE will showcase its anode-free cell and Gemini battery architecture technology at The Battery Show in Novi, MI on September 13-15.

For more information, visit one.ai/anode-free

About Our Next Energy 

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based energy storage company focused on battery technologies that will radically accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and expand the possibilities of next-level storage solutions. Our vision is simple: Double the range of electric vehicles; use safer, more sustainable raw materials; and establish a localized supply chain. This strategy will result in a reliable, cost-effective, and conflict-free supply chain.

ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell
ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell(PRNewswire)
ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell
ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell(PRNewswire)
ONE CEO Mujeeb Ijaz holds company's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell
ONE CEO Mujeeb Ijaz holds company's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell(PRNewswire)
ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell
ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell(PRNewswire)
ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell
ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell(PRNewswire)
(PRNewsfoto/Our Next Energy Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Our Next Energy Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-reveals-1007-whl-anode-free-cell-that-enables-600-mile-gemini-battery-architecture-301622571.html

SOURCE Our Next Energy Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.