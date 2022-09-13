NASCENT and Buckeye Mountain Announce Partnership and New RapidGate AGS to optimize inland supply chain

Value-engineered gate control solution designed for small, leased facilities wanting to eliminate manual processes while improving efficiency and sustainability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nascent Technology, a global leader in Automated Gate Systems (AGS) for the container supply chain and Buckeye Mountain, Inc., an innovator in intermodal IT solutions, announce the formalization of their partnership and the release of a new joint product offering that optimizes inland container depots, warehouses, distribution centers and rail yards.

ReadyGate is a new automated gating system from NASCENT (an Envase company) built exclusively for low volume terminals, depots and distribution centers to automate and secure their truck gates without adding more people or up front investment. (PRNewswire)

The RapidGate solution takes 26 years and over 1200 lanes of gate automation expertise from Nascent and integrates components and software from that solution into a wholly new Buckeye Mountain RapidDeploy power and communications device proven at hundreds of container facilities in North America. The new offering empowers facility operators to transition away from manually operated entry and exit checkpoints and into more automated, secure, and environmentally friendly gate operations. The fully integrated system is 100% self-contained in a solar powered 20' shipping container that is fast and easy to deploy and requires no costly physical infrastructure or permits. The future of gates is green!

"Nascent, and our sister company Envase, which provides drayage TMS platforms for over 30% of the intermodal market in North America, is committed to optimizing the supply chain ecosystem," said Larry Cuddy, CEO of Envase. "RapidGate is tailor made for small, typically leased container depots that historically have been unable to afford a traditional AGS due to all the site preparation costs."

RapidGate enables any facility to:

Automatically identify and process 100% of gate traffic, enabling real-time billing and inventory accuracy

Remove paper and people from the lanes

Maintain high-security access control even during 24/7 operations

Reduce congestion while lowering overhead costs

Manage errors and exceptions remotely via software

RapidGate is installed quickly and without invasive trenching and underground conduit and without involving any local resources to provide AC power or remote internet connections needed for monitoring, support and exception handling. The net result is an entirely self-sustaining AGS outfitted with a solar powered battery array and redundant 5G remote internet communications that can be dropped onto any facility and be operational in a matter of days. Best of all, this affordable, easy-to-install solution has flexible lease purchase options that eliminates upfront costs.

About NASCENT

NASCENT Technology ( www.nascent.com ) is the worldwide leader and pioneer in the development, manufacture, installation, and service of fully integrated, scalable hardware and software for gates, kiosks, safety, and security monitoring equipment. As one of the pioneers of Automated Gate Systems (AGS) to the industry, NASCENT has consistently led the way in new technology-based solutions, providing several innovations and industry firsts. Backed by unrivaled engineering, assembly, software development, QA, and support organizations, NASCENT continues to draw on its vast industry experience and keen focus on supply chain operations to provide unparalleled solutions.

About Envase

Envase provides mission-critical, cloud-based transportation management systems (TMS) and mobile applications to the supply chain, with a core focus on the drayage trucking space. The software merges order entry, truck dispatch, container tracking, electronic data interchange document imaging, invoicing, and billing settlements, among other functions, into a single, streamlined system providing carrier efficiencies and container visibility over the supply chain. For more information, visit: www.envasetechnologies.com.

About Buckeye Mountain

Buckeye Mountain (www.buckeyemountain.com) has delivered comprehensive technology solutions to the railroad and intermodal transportation industries for over 15 years. Buckeye Mountain services include wireless, rugged hardware deployment and support, asset tracking and specialized equipment maintenance software solutions, and highly specialized wireless networking design, implementation, and support. Through intelligent design, experienced hardware selection, and superior service, Buckeye Mountain maximizes the capabilities, efficiency, and up-time of technology in the field.

