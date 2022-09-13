loanDepot's Zeenat Sidi to receive "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business" award

Honor reflects Sidi's cumulative work and dedication as a leader in the Real estate lending and fintech industries

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeenat Sidi, loanDepot Inc.'s president of Digital Products and Services, will receive the Asian American Business Development Center's (AABDC) 2022 "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business" award recognizing excellence in corporate professionals and entrepreneurs.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

Each year, the Outstanding 50 award committee identifies and selects remarkable leaders who have built a successful business or distinguished themselves in their community. The AABDC has to-date conferred the premier award to over 1,000 Asian American corporate executives and entrepreneurs, representing scores of industries nationwide.

loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell said, "Zeenat's recognition as one of the 50 outstanding Asian Americans in business reflects her considerable accomplishments and dedication as a leader in the real estate lending and financial services industries and shines a light on loanDepot's efforts to ensure our company, at all levels, represents the customers we serve across the country. Congratulations to Zeenat for this well-deserved honor."

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the AABDC and our community," said Sidi. "As an immigrant coming to the US to pursue higher education, the support I received from the community and my colleagues in the business world who embraced my diverse background and experiences, was instrumental in shaping my career and my passion for financial inclusion. This award comes as loanDepot continues to be an increasingly purpose-driven organization, and I'm proud to continue to advance ways to leverage financial services technology to help those who need it the most in our diverse communities. Congratulations to all the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award recipients. It is humbling to be amongst this esteemed group."

Sidi joined loanDepot in March 2022 to lead LDI Digital Products and Services. With a 25-year track record of accomplishments in fintech and financial services, she's built a reputation for driving important digital transformation initiatives with some of the most recognized companies in the industry. She is also the chair of the Audit Committee of the Texas Women's Foundation, one of the largest regional non-profit organizations dedicated to the empowerment of girls and women, advancing their economic security and leadership through research, advocacy, grants and programs.

Sidi will receive the honor at the 2022 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business dinner gala, September 22. As an industry innovator, she spoke earlier today at National Mortgage News' Digital Mortgage Conference in Las Vegas, Nev. about the future of future of one-shop homeownership.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Fine

VP, Public Relations

(781) 248-3963

jfine@loandepot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.