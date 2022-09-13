Democracy Live Partners with Critical Insight for Elections Technology Monitoring

Independent Cybersecurity Firm to Review and Monitor OmniBallot 24/7

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the elections technology market, a leading voting technology firm has engaged a nationally recognized cybersecurity firm to independently review and monitor their voting technology 24/7.

Democracy Live announced this week that they have engaged Critical Insight to independently monitor activity in the OmniBallot balloting portal before, during, and after each election. The results of the 24/7 elections cybersecurity monitoring will be made available to Democracy Live OmniBallot customers beginning in 2022.

With deployments in 29 States, OmniBallot is the nation's leading digital ballot transmission technology. Critical Insight was founded by Michael Hamilton, the former Chief Information Security Officer for the City of Seattle, VeriSign Global Security Consultant and former Vice-Chair for the DHS State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Government Coordinating Council.

Democracy Live CEO, Bryan Finney commented on the partnership, "Working with Critical Insight, Democracy Live continues to push transparency and security in elections. For the first time ever, an independent cybersecurity firm will monitor an elections technology 24/7, while making the reports available to customers."

Mr. Hamilton of Critical Insight stated, "Our company's mission is to defend critical organizations against cyber threats. Defending elections technology is critical to our democracy and we are proud to work with Democracy Live on their important mission."

ABOUT DEMOCRACY LIVE

Deployed in over 4,000 elections jurisdictions since 2008, Democracy Live is the largest provider of remote digital balloting in the United States. Democracy Live technologies have been deployed in 29 States, 2,500 jurisdictions and 96 countries across every continent. Democracy Live has been approved for funding by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. State Department to assist voters around the world. Democracy Live was awarded the Accessibility in Voting Award presented at the United Nations.

