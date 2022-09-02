First Semi-Solid State Home and Portable Energy System Unveiled at IFA, System Offers Energy Security and Off-Grid Access

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , a fast-growing clean energy tech start-up, is unveiling SuperBase V, the new benchmark for portable home energy systems, at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin.

SuperBase V is the industry's first system with semi-solid state batteries and is customizable with a capacity of 6.4 kWh to 64 kWh. With its 120V/240V dual-voltage output and support for solar panels and EV charging, SuperBase V sets a new standard for whole-home energy management. This SBV system can be charged to 6.6kWh using a satellite expansion module for solar power paired with AC outlet power in just one hour, making the energy system exceptionally flexible, versatile, and capable–use scenarios range from smart home to electric vehicle charging, camping, and off-grid use.

"The rising cost of energy, recent natural disasters, grid failures, and lack of energy access are becoming a critical concern for communities around the world," said Bryan Liu, CEO & Founder of Zendure. "When people and communities are without power, even for a day, it's not just the comforts and conveniences of modern life that are lost, rather energy is about survival and connection. Zendure is offering a solution that delivers energy security and long-term cost savings."

Industry's First Semi-Solid State Battery Featuring 6.4 to 64kWh Capacity

The First Home Energy Storage Solution with Built-In 120V/240V Dual Voltage

The First Plug-And-Play Home Energy System

6.6kWh Maximum Recharge In Just One Hour

Expandable with Battery Units and the Fastest 3,000W Solar Input

Seamless UPS With 3,800W-7,600W AC Output

Smart Home Panel With EV Outlets Up to 12,000W of Power Distribution

Voice Control With Alexa or Google Home

Standard features include support for public charging stations and for electric vehicles with Level 2 charging, as well as independent RV output from the optional Satellite Batteries. Additional batteries and solar panels allow all users to fully enjoy economic benefits while securing their home energy with a customized solution.

Zendure's SuperBase V will be available for purchase by end of September on Kickstarter. IFA visitors will be able to see SuperBase V in person at Zendure's booth (#229 in Hall 3.2). The company will have the power station, a solar panel, and two Satellite Battery modules for a live demonstration.

About Zendure

Zendure is one of the fastest growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in the USA and the Greater Bay Area in China. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest energy technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. To learn more visit Zendure.com

